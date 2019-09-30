Benling India bags ‘Start Up of the Year’ award

New Delhi/Gurugram: Benling India, an emerging electric vehicle brand was conferred with ‘Start Up of the Year’ award. The award was organized by First View Media Venture and award was presented at ‘India E-mobility Week Awards 2019’ held at New Delhi.

The award was received by Mr. Paritosh Dey, Executive Director, Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd. Mr. Dey said- “It is a moment of eminent pride for Benling India to receive this prestigious ‘Start-up of the year’ award. Benling India is constantly working towards innovating new technologies and widening its consumer base in India. We are actively working towards achieving Government’s vision of an all-electric fleet and green mobility solutions.”

Benling India is continuously working towards the research & development and innovation in technologies related to electric vehicle segment to enhance EV infrastructure in the country. With an unwavering focus on quality, Benling envisions to produce high-performance electric vehicles that are highly efficient, lightweight, durable and eco-friendly. The company envisages the future of mobility – a sustainable automotive ecosystem that brings mobility solutions to customers across the world.

“For the coming financial year, Benling India will be investing in Indian market for expanding its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Guwahati.” He added

Benling currently has a product portfolio of three low-speed models namely Kriti, Falcon and Icon. The company also has plans to launch one high-speed model named Aura in the month of January.