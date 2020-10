BILT Inc. Wins Best Tech Start Up in Dallas; Tech in Motion Names Nominees for National Timmy Award

Grapevine, TX, October 09, 2020: BILT Incorporated has been named Best Tech Start Up in Dallas by Tech in Motion and will compete against ten other regional winners for the National Timmy Award. Voters in the tech community selected the creators of the mobile BILT app for exemplifying a strong entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and for fostering an outstanding work environment even in trying times. The national winner will be named by a select panel of judges later this month.

BILT is a customer experience platform for manufacturers to provide 3D interactive animated instructions for products requiring assembly, installation, set up, repair, or maintenance. BILT’s Intelligent Instructions®, accessible via the free-to-use BILT app, provide consumers with a premium out-of-the-box experience and manufacturers with data analytics and a connection to the customer that has never been possible before.

“It’s an honor to be selected this year, given the challenges everyone has faced during COVID-19 conditions. We have an exceptional team who has flexed, adapted, and kept an outward mindset,” says BILT Chairman and CEO Nate Henderson. “It’s our privilege to work with some of the world’s best brands to create promoters of their products by perfecting the customer experience.”

BILT’s brand partners include companies like The Home Depot, Weber-Stephen, Samsung, KidKraft, Yale, Little Tikes, Lifetime, Whalen, Backyard Discovery, Coleman Powersports, and many more. Thousands of products on BILT have increased star ratings and Net Promoter Scores. BILT is proven to reduce returns and customer support costs, as well as set up time and errors. BILT captures customer reviews during the socially sensitive window when consumers are most likely to mention a brand by name, whether in person or online.

Among speakers and judges for this year’s Timmy Awards is co-founder of Siri and Change.org, Adam Cheyer, Erica Van of Charles River Ventures, Bruce Wang, Director of Engineering at Netflix, and Nirmal Srinivasan, Software Engineering Director at Paypal.

“Through the Timmy Awards, we’re thrilled to have an incredible panel of judges to help us recognize the startups cultivating innovation not just through their product or service, but in their everyday work environment and culture,” says Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion. “Our finalists and winners are also leaders who have produced an innovative product, disrupted markets, employed forward-thinking leaders and created a great place to work while doing it.”

This year, Tech in Motion will host the Timmy Awards ceremony virtually, announcing winners on October 29.