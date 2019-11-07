Chokhani Brothers invest USD 1 million into home décor brand, Essencea

New Delhi: After the phenomenal success of Naturevibe Botanicals, Rishabh Chokhani, a budding entrepreneur and the owner of the brand is all geared up to create a mark beyond organic industry by investing USD 1 million in a home décor brand named Essencea. Through this investment, Mr. Chokhani intends to tap into the new industry and unlock the door of opportunities thereby creating milestones in the home décor segment. The new business venture will be jointly led by Mr. Rishabh Chokhani and Mr. Karan Chokhani.

The products from Essencea will be manufactured in India and the designs will be customized according to the preference and taste for the consumers. The company holding expertise in home décor products will be exporting products including cushion covers, bed sheets, pillow covers for large base of customers in USA, which comprises of consumers, hotels, spas and motels.

Commenting upon the investment, Mr. Rishabh Chokhani, said,“I always get inspired to do things that motivate me and venturing into a new business is certainly something I look forward to. The response I have received for Naturevibe Botanicals has been prodigious and I am highly optimistic that the customers will welcome our new endeavor wholeheartedly. With this, I plan to tap into new segment and add some royal touch to the home décor market with exquisite quality and competitive price.”

Mr. Karan Chokhani further added, “With Home décor segment occupying such a massive space, I wanted to explore the various opportunities being held by this promising industry. With this initiative, I am highly optimistic about the response from the customers and hope that Essencea will be able to serve them with the best products, thereby establishing a long term bond with them”

Essencea products are available on Amazon.