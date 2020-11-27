Cloud TV joins hands with OEMs Lloyd, Hyundai, Videotex, Universal, Weston, Daiwa, and more to offer a rich, immersive digital entertainment experience

In its endeavor to offer a seamless experience to OEMs and end-users, Cloud TV, a leading tech startup has associated with India’s top Smart TV OEMs and Brands. With content recommendations & suggestions, official apps, and a stable experience across devices using Cloud TV OS, the company’s association will create a top notch, easy-to-use experience for consumers.

Cloud TV’s OS is currently used by global Smart TV brands such as including Lloyd, Videotex, Videocon, Intex, Vise, JVC, Kevin, Shinco, CloudWalker, Weston, Beston, Daiwa, Amstrad, Hyundai, T-Series and the list continues. With its secure and tested OS and easy licensing procedure, OEMs can now benefit from a quick-to-market product that is easily pluggable into the supply chain, and regular software support and updates. Furthermore, they can also enjoy continuously evolving UI/UX innovation and feature updates, use of official streaming apps and their logos for brand’s marketing communications, and integrate partner app hotkeys in the TV remote. Cloud TV will soon be launching Alexa in-built driving the Smart TV industry forward by miles.

“With Covid19 and post lockdown momentum, TV sales have grown by over 30-35%, among which, Smart TVs have seen 3x demand. The surge in demand has been led by consumers who are opting for more and more content on the bigger screen via the several OTT apps. With several movies & shows making OTT releases this has further boosted the trend and use of Smart TVs. In line with the trend, Daiwa is glad to partner with Cloud TV, to bring in the ‘best of smart TV’ experience to customers and provide them with the host of curated content suited for the Indian Markets, along with the several options of streaming apps/services, & the friendliest user – interface. With this partnership, we reinforce our commitment, to democratize users with the best in Home entertainment” – Arjun Bajaj, Director – Videotex International, Founder – Daiwa and Shinco.

“In Covid times – the new normal has been this year that people are sitting at home and cinema halls shut – and TV has been the only source of entertainment, especially Smart TV and OTT platforms.

As a LED TV manufacturer we at Weston always innovate to provide the best customer experience. One of our additions this year – Cloud TV. Cloud TV has really provided an edge by solving a genuine problem and giving certified apps and great user experience with interactive UI and Alexa voice. – Amit Maini, Director at Weston

For end-users, the OS offers content recommendation, a universal search that makes it easier to browse through content, app and TV feature updates that ensure users can enjoy frictionless working apps and new features on their smart TVs, and user profiling that enables them to mark your favorite content to watch it later. With its homegrown technology, the privacy of users is intact and continues to be of utmost importance to the brand and is secured within the borders of the country.

Speaking on this, Mr. Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of Cloud TV said, “Indian smart TV brands have progressed rapidly in recent times. It is all about bringing a convenient, seamless, and stellar TV experience to your consumers. At Cloud TV, we have always been committed to giving users an easy TV experience. With our association with OEMs, there is now a customization possibility with minimum hardware required to integrate the Cloud TV ecosystem into their smart TV. On the back of some of the best-in-class features, Cloud TV aims to provide a rich and immersive digital entertainment experience to viewers. The reason we are trusted by TV brands and OEMS is that they not only get the best support when it comes to technology but we also strive to ensure that their products are different and provide excellent experience compared to their competition.”

Cloud TV’s offerings powered by technology is India’s solution to smart TV operating systems that have been tailor-made specifically to cater to India’s OEMs and audience.