Createc launches Fusion business creation programme for aspiring entrepreneurs

Createc, an advanced technology company headquartered in Cockermouth, Cumbria, has announced the launch of Fusion, a business creation programme for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Createc’s Fusion seeks to bring together talented individuals with Createc’s cutting edge technologies to develop a group of skilled CEOs and CTOs who will head up a new generation of technology start-up companies. With the Fusion programme, Createc aims to accelerate and de-risk the adoption of new technologies that will have positive societal impact, drive economic growth, and create new jobs.

In addition to their core business of development and application of advanced technologies in robotics, computer vision and radiation measurement, Createc also develops and funds initiatives that support entrepreneurs, young people, and local economic growth.

Through their Fusion initiative, Createc will employ aspiring entrepreneurs for up to two years, during which time they will explore Createc’s technology and IP portfolio in depth, identify viable commercial opportunities and work together to develop these opportunities into technology start up businesses.

Fusion will deliver a comprehensive business training and mentoring programme, to help Entrepreneurial CEOs and CTOs on the programme to develop the skills and tools needed to successfully start up a sustainable company. Candidates will also be offered support in securing funding, including introduction to potential investors.

Fusion entrepreneurs will be supported with technical input and business creation know-how from Createc’s Fusion team, which brings together Createc’s Directors with technology commercialisation specialists from FIS360, who have developed and will deliver the programme on behalf of Createc. The Fusion team also includes business leaders from Entrepreneur Business School.

Fusion entrepreneurs will benefit from co-location with Createc’s engineers and researchers in Cumbria or Oxford, with access to specialist laboratory and test facilities.

Matt Mellor, Managing Director, Createc, said: “At Createc we are passionate about delivering solutions to global problems as well as driving local economic growth. Fusion is an exciting opportunity for ambitious entrepreneurs to team up with our Createc experts and identify new opportunities to bring our technologies to market. Developed from our own experience in creating successful start-ups, our carefully designed programme aims to maximise economic growth and societal impact by providing comprehensive support to help candidates to overcome challenges and deliver sustainable new businesses.”

Frank Allison, CEO, FIS360, said: “This is an ambitious initiative, and we are excited to have developed the Fusion programme on behalf of Createc. The next two years will be transformational for those selected to join Fusion.”

Createc is currently seeking candidates to begin the Fusion programme in September 2021 and applications are open for aspiring CEOs and CTOs until 23rd June 2021.

More information about Fusion can be found on Createc’s website https://createc.co.uk/fusion entrepreneurs

Contact: Janet Milne, Fusion Programme Manager (janet.milne@fis360.com)