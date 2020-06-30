EdTech Startup Bada Business Trains Five Million Entrepreneurs, Sets Two World Records

New Delhi: With the COVID 19 outbreak pushing the Indian economy into recession, the MSME sector has been struggling with never seen before challenges. Responding to this crisis of survival, EdTech startup Bada Business under the leadership of ace business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra launched an ‘India Revival Mission’ to help transform businesses and script an economic revival at the grassroots.

The challenges before the MSME sector:

Revenue loss and sustainability challenges

Drop-in demand for non-essential items

Slump in traditional sales and shifting of customers to digital buying

Breakdown of logistics and supply chain network

Challenge of adapting to remote working

Redundancy of traditional sales strategy

Need to remodel marketing techniques

The ‘India Revival Mission’ offered hand-holding solutions to MSMEs and offered:

Skill training for digital transformation to lakhs of MSMEs

Management training to optimize costs

Reconfiguring business models for a contactless world

New sales strategies for the new normal

Adopting digital marketing techniques and data analytics

Optimizing resources during remote working

The ‘India Revival Mission’ has trained over 5 Million Entrepreneurs and aims to train 10 million over the coming months

Number of entrepreneurs trained Over 5 million Total minutes watched Over 4.9 crore Number of countries reached 115 Guinness World Records 2 Mission aims to train 10 million

The initiative will continue to address relevant business points for MSMEs through a series of business training sessions. The subjects are likely to include digital transformation, product lifecycle, Business Canvas, marketing and leadership in post-Covid world. Apart from Dr. Bindra, a series of top business leaders from multiple sectors are a part of this knowledge program.

Having bagged two Guinness World Records for largest online business and sales lessons respectively, the EdTech platform will attempt another world record for the World’s Most Viewed Strategy Session for a post COVID business world on International MSME Day (June 27),

“The economic crisis unleashed by COVID 19 pandemic has been devastating for Indian economy particularly for small and medium scale businesses. While analyzing this impact, we realized that small businesses need professional help in dealing with a never before seen crisis. At Bada Business, we have crafted a programme under which we are systematically addressing the problem points for small businesses through our training sessions. We have mobilized small Indian businesses through this knowledge program and are proud to have created two Guinness World Records in the process. With this achievement, BadaBusiness.com has become the first Asian company to hold an online record,” said Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO, Bada Business.

World Record for the largest online business lesson, created April 24

Total Log Ins 7,49,180 Unique Participants 3,78,099 Total Viewed Minutes 98,54,293 Guinness World Record 18,693 attendees

World Record for the Largest Online Sales Lesson, created May 31 ‘100 Minutes, 100 Sales Strategies’