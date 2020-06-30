EdTech Startup Bada Business Trains Five Million Entrepreneurs, Sets Two World Records

New Delhi: With the COVID 19 outbreak pushing the Indian economy into recession, the MSME sector has been struggling with never seen before challenges. Responding to this crisis of survival, EdTech startup Bada Business under the leadership of ace business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra launched an ‘India Revival Mission’ to help transform businesses and script an economic revival at the grassroots.
The challenges before the MSME sector:
- Revenue loss and sustainability challenges
- Drop-in demand for non-essential items
- Slump in traditional sales and shifting of customers to digital buying
- Breakdown of logistics and supply chain network
- Challenge of adapting to remote working
- Redundancy of traditional sales strategy
- Need to remodel marketing techniques
The ‘India Revival Mission’ offered hand-holding solutions to MSMEs and offered:
- Skill training for digital transformation to lakhs of MSMEs
- Management training to optimize costs
- Reconfiguring business models for a contactless world
- New sales strategies for the new normal
- Adopting digital marketing techniques and data analytics
- Optimizing resources during remote working
- The ‘India Revival Mission’ has trained over 5 Million Entrepreneurs and aims to train 10 million over the coming months
|Number of entrepreneurs trained
|Over 5 million
|Total minutes watched
|Over 4.9 crore
|Number of countries reached
|115
|Guinness World Records
|2
|Mission aims to train
|10 million
The initiative will continue to address relevant business points for MSMEs through a series of business training sessions. The subjects are likely to include digital transformation, product lifecycle, Business Canvas, marketing and leadership in post-Covid world. Apart from Dr. Bindra, a series of top business leaders from multiple sectors are a part of this knowledge program.
Having bagged two Guinness World Records for largest online business and sales lessons respectively, the EdTech platform will attempt another world record for the World’s Most Viewed Strategy Session for a post COVID business world on International MSME Day (June 27),
“The economic crisis unleashed by COVID 19 pandemic has been devastating for Indian economy particularly for small and medium scale businesses. While analyzing this impact, we realized that small businesses need professional help in dealing with a never before seen crisis. At Bada Business, we have crafted a programme under which we are systematically addressing the problem points for small businesses through our training sessions. We have mobilized small Indian businesses through this knowledge program and are proud to have created two Guinness World Records in the process. With this achievement, BadaBusiness.com has become the first Asian company to hold an online record,” said Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO, Bada Business.
World Record for the largest online business lesson, created April 24
|Total Log Ins
|7,49,180
|Unique Participants
|3,78,099
|Total Viewed Minutes
|98,54,293
|Guinness World Record
|18,693 attendees
World Record for the Largest Online Sales Lesson, created May 31 ‘100 Minutes, 100 Sales Strategies’
|Total Log-Ins
|23,74,793
|Total Unique Participants
|13,76,424
|Total Minutes Watched
|3,94,40,748
|Guinness World Record for
|95087 attendees