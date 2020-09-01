Electropreneur Park invites proposals from Electronic and Hardware startups for its 7th Cohort

New Delhi, 1st September 2020: Electropreneur Park, Delhi, invites proposals from startups from across the country for its Incubation and Virtual Acceleration Program. The Delhi based incubation centre, a project of STPI and funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is one of the first ones rising to the needs of the ESDM sector.

Inviting proposals from ESDM startups for Incubation and Virtual Acceleration Program

6 successful Cohorts completed; 40 startups with 25 Incubated and 7 pre-incubated

INR 43 Crore revenue generated by startups till date

21 new products developed; 25 working prototypes developed

30 Patents filed ( Includes 19 provisional Patents)

INR 250 Cr value created by startups

The incubation centre is in its 7th Cohort now after extremely successful six rounds over the past 5 years. Electropreneur Park has mentored 40 startups till date, out of which 25 have availed the incubation facilities and 7 have been pre-incubated since April 2016.

In addition to providing workspace to the selected entrepreneurs, the initiative also provides the Incubated entrepreneurs, access to state-of-art RF & Power laboratories as per international standards, mentorship by domain experts from industry and academia, efficient supply chain and eco-system that supports a bouquet of shared services and facilities to the incubatees like fast prototyping, taxation, legal, finance, accounting, patent search, training, interns, business counselling, opportunities to mobilise funds through a network of investors.

Last date of Application is- 30th September, 2020