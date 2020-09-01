Electropreneur Park invites proposals from Electronic and Hardware startups for its 7th Cohort

New Delhi, 1st September 2020: Electropreneur Park, Delhi, invites proposals from startups from across the country for its Incubation and Virtual Acceleration Program. The Delhi based incubation centre, a project of STPI and funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is one of the first ones rising to the needs of the ESDM sector.
- Inviting proposals from ESDM startups for Incubation and Virtual Acceleration Program
- 6 successful Cohorts completed; 40 startups with 25 Incubated and 7 pre-incubated
- INR 43 Crore revenue generated by startups till date
- 21 new products developed; 25 working prototypes developed
- 30 Patents filed ( Includes 19 provisional Patents)
- INR 250 Cr value created by startups
The incubation centre is in its 7th Cohort now after extremely successful six rounds over the past 5 years. Electropreneur Park has mentored 40 startups till date, out of which 25 have availed the incubation facilities and 7 have been pre-incubated since April 2016.
In addition to providing workspace to the selected entrepreneurs, the initiative also provides the Incubated entrepreneurs, access to state-of-art RF & Power laboratories as per international standards, mentorship by domain experts from industry and academia, efficient supply chain and eco-system that supports a bouquet of shared services and facilities to the incubatees like fast prototyping, taxation, legal, finance, accounting, patent search, training, interns, business counselling, opportunities to mobilise funds through a network of investors.
Last date of Application is- 30th September, 2020