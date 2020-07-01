Golden opportunity for start-ups!

As the number of layoffs and termination cases is increasing, the rate of unemployment is reaching new heights. On one hand, the deadly coronavirus is taking lives after lives; while on the other hand, unemployment is making people hollow and depressed. Even though the issue is taking a toll on the lives of many people, policies are yet to be devised to break this chain of unemployment. The coronavirus attacks the body, but unemployment is eating away the soul of common people. At present, when employers are engaged in saving their backs from the falling economy, Mr. Atul Malikram, Founder of a renowned Public relations firm of North India, is taking various initiatives to help out those, who are in need.

Mr. Atul Malikram has recently announced that he is planning to invest in small scale start-up business ideas. He is inviting people to bring forth ideas and suggestions to set up small businesses wherein he will be the benefactor. The projects are to be a small scale, but profitable. According to Mr. Malikram, “It is a very tough time for our nation. We don’t need sympathy words, but a solid plan to come out of this crisis. I have decided to invest in small startups because I know there are many progressive minds out there who have various creative ideas and plans but no financial means. It is time to stand together, not split apart.”

It is not the first time that Mr. Malikram is doing something to help the community. Before this, he has initiated campaigns like #ILoveBirds to preserve birds, started Daycare centers for senior citizens, and worked with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) patients.