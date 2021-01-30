India’s advanced audio startup Boom Audio is ready to craze the market

New Delhi Listening to melodious music is the best way to treat yourself and if the device is of high-quality then it is indeed icing on the cake. Boom Audio is the new advanced startup in India focusing on the quality of the bass and music quality they are offering. They are coming up with a product line of TWS and neckband. They target to bring the revolution of being a lifestyle brand that provides affordable, stylish, and good quality consumer electronics. The sole aim of this company is to bring affordable, durable, and more importantly, ‘fashionable’ audio products and accessories to millennials.

The objective of the company is to provide high bass, fashionable, and great fit products at value for money pricing in India. Their only aim was to change the way of listening to music and to create mass premium products for the Indian market. “We have tried to change the consumer mindset. We don’t sell our products as electronics only. We sell them as lifestyle accessories. We are trying to portray that our products can be a part of your everyday fashion.” says the co-founder of the company. They launched their first successful product boom buds this year. it had become a milestone for the company and had sold over 30,000 units. Consumers choose an accessory that fits in their workouts, trails, hikes, or basically their lifestyle.