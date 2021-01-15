Indigram Labs Foundation has successfully conducted Cohort -2 on theme of Healthcare and Sanitation in COVID 19

Mumbai: Indigram Labs Foundation successfully organized Cohort -2 of NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations) Accelerator Program on the theme of Healthcare and Sanitation in COVID 19. National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) is an umbrella program conceived and developed by the Innovation & Entrepreneurship division, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, for nurturing ideas and innovations (knowledge-based and technology-driven) into successful start-ups.

The programme is expected to contribute to building a vibrant startup hub in the region by establishing a network between start-ups, academia, financial institutions, industries, and other institutions.

Successful Online boot camp for 8 weeks was performed along with a 4 week One to one mentoring Session and a mock Mock Demo day has been organised in presence of an external jury. successfully organized the Demo day on 18th Dec 2020 with top 12 startups in presence of Dr. Anita Gupta Head NSTEDB DST, Chief Guest, Dr. Naveen Vasistha Scientist F’ DST, special Guest Nixon Joseph President & COO SBI Foundation, Guest of Honour Geetika Dayal Executive Director TiE Delhi-NCR and Dr. Manisha Acharya CEO Indigram Labs Foundation – TBI, Supported by DST, GoI.

On the occasion Mr Sunil Khairnar, Chairman Indigram Labs Foundation says “As a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, India needs lot of new startups to focus on affordable health care and sanitation products and services for the rural masses. ILF is the perfect incubator for these startups since through its host organisation, Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals, it provides outreach to lakhs of citizens in rural areas. Given the traction in rural incomes there is increased awareness about health and related issues and consequently a demand for products and services falling in these categories. Given the vast geographical spread of the Indian hinterland, associated logistics and delivery costs make reaching out to the rural masses prohibitive in terms of costs. These challenges necessitate innovative solutions by our entrepreneurs which leverage upon ISAP/ILF strengths.”

The Inauguration of the program earlier held on 13th July 2020 in presence of Dr. Naveen Vashistha, Scientist F’, DST, GOI, Mr. Sunil Khairnar, Chairman Indigram Group. Applications got closed on 7th August 2020 in which out of the total 105 application only top 30 has been shortlisted and top 12 got selected organised several online roadshows on topics like Innovation and scale in the world of sanitation, Opportunities to the Healthcare and Sanitation startup in current situation, and on topic compliance criteria for medical devices.

The program was driven by Indigram Labs and Knowledge Partner TiE Delhi NCR. Investors like Rukam Capital, Aavishkaar Capital, Lead Angels, 9 Unicorns, Venture catalyst, Caspian, Indian Angel Network, Anicut capital and 100x.vc were present and showed interest to the startups. One investor has shown interest in Bio Assistant Pvt. Ltd. and Ultra Healthtech Solution Pvt. Ltd, two of the investors have shown interest in Clean Hivez, Carditek Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd, and Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd. Three investors have shown interest in SentinelHz, Medificial HealthTech Services (Medision), and Medulance Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Four of them showed interest in Organic Trends Inc/Brewish Pvt Ltd.

About Indigram Labs Foundation:

Indigram Labs Foundation (ILF) is a technology-based incubator founded in October 2015 with the support of NSTEDB, DST, GoI and a vision to promote creativity and innovation in agriculture, renewable energy, and rural healthcare industry. ILF believe that entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to make a positive global change while remaining profitable. They have the power to change lives and livelihoods in the communities and the country. ILF see them as the conduit for real change and development – a ripple effect that begins with the business and moves into the community at the grassroots level.