‘Influencer Con’ intends to create Global Entrepreneurs

Amidst the lockdown, a new property is sure to create waves with its most innovative way of making one an Independent business entrepreneur with ‘Influencer Con’. By pitching your ideas to Shark Tank at the upcoming Influencer Con one could have an opportunity to win five lakh rupees.

It’s an interesting opportunity to Interact with some of the most impactful influencers of the country and also discuss one’s doubts and apprehensions Happening on 26th and 27th of Nov, the panel at Influencer Con which includes known names like Saloni Srivastava (YouTuber), Amit Agrawal (ex-Head YouTube India), Sucheta Pal (official Zumba ambassador in India) and Naga Subramanyam (Passion people podcast) will focus on topics varying from ‘how to fill the Tiktok void’ to ‘how to effectively manage and monetise your social media presence’.

There will also be a number of workshops through Influencer Con that intend to focus on helping influencers launch their own business. Influencer Con will culminate with a Sharktank like event where influencers can eventually pitch their business ideas to win prize money to supercharge their endeavours.

Says Madhavan Malolan, Founder Creator OS the organisers of Influencer Con, “Influencers and Creators are the entrepreneurs of the coming decade. This is the future. We are here to help with all the tools and connections to supercharge this community and help them build their business.”

And if that’s not enough to chew on, organisers of the event- Creator OS are taking it upon themselves to provide lunch to all participants who are pitching their ideas for the big five lakh prize at the same time no matter where in the country they may be. That may sound like a logistical nightmare but in these times especially a shared sense of community is crucial.