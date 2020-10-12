Jody Richards Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award

Willoughby, OH, October 12, 2020: Jody Richards, President of Process Technology, has been selected as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award Winner.

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Jody Richards will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries – all supported by vast EY resources.

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur Of The Year, founded and produced by EY, has been at the forefront of identifying game-changing business leaders across the country and around the world. These are entrepreneurs who have disrupted industries, created new product categories, and successfully brought innovation, such as new technology, to traditional industries. We’re thrilled to have Jody Richards of Process Technology recognized among many notable business leaders in the East Central region.

As an East Central award winner, Jody Richards is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year’s virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

See the EOY Awards here.