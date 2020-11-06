Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Los Angeles, CA: Bleuet (bleuetgirl.com), a direct to consumer startup creating undergarments designed to give tween and teen girls all-day comfort and confidence in their growing bodies, today announced that Khloe Thompson, creator and founder of Khloe Kares (khloekares.com), has joined its Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program. Thompson joins a growing group of socially-minded tween and teen entrepreneurs and changemakers serving their communities including Hailey O’donnell of Hailey’s Haven (haileyshaven.org) and Rachael Rosenburg of Bundles of Kindness (http://bundlesofkindness.herokuapp.com/)

Since its inception, Bleuet has invested in girls developing the Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program last November just two months after the Company launched its first line of bras and camisoles. This program is designed to highlight how the Bleuet Girls are serving their respective communities, support their organizations and encourage future girl entrepreneurs.

“As a company that believes that girls deserve more, we are fully committed to encouraging, supporting and mentoring girl entrepreneurs,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO and Co-Founder of Bleuet. “For our Bleuet Girl program, we are looking for girls just like Khloe who are not only passionate about helping others, but want to change the world for good.”

Now an International philanthropist, activist and author, Thompson found her passion for helping others at age 9. After seeing homeless people on her way to and from elementary school, Thompson decided to make toiletry kits for the vulnerable women she passed daily. Soon, her operation expanded into sewing “Kare Bags” filled with a variety of necessities and distributing them around the greater Los Angeles area and Khloe Kares, a 503c foundation, was born. Currently, Thompson is providing refrigerated food to the homeless in Los Angeles by managing and stocking a Los Angeles Community Fridge, an organization planting refrigerators filled with food donations for the homeless across the LA metropolitan area.

Thompson also discovered a passion for helping and empowering young girls in Ghana, Africa. Last fall, Thompson led a week-long business seminar focused on encouraging these girls to set goals, write a business plan and learn basic marketing techniques. Since her trip, Thompson has collected toys, clothes and other items to send to the girls.

In addition, Thompson recently released her first picture book,The Girl Who Became the Change, to inspire and encourage other girls to change the world. She also frequently speaks to other kids about kindness, community service, inclusivity and how to follow your passion to make the world a better place.

Bleuet will partner with Thompson to provide financial support to her organization and product donations for girls in Ghana.

For more information on the Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program or to apply, visit https://bleuetgirl.com/pages/investing-in-girls.