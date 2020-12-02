LambdaTest Raises US$6 Million to Rapidly Scale and Serve Over a Million Users

Bengaluru: Cloud-based browser testing platform LambdaTest today announced it has secured US$6 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, a rapid scale-up program for startups in Southeast Asia and India. Blume Ventures, Entrée Capital and Leo Capital also participated in the round, along with Gokul Rajaram and Ramakant Sharma.

The funding advances LambdaTest’s commitment to scaling its ecosystem and building a next-generation cloud infrastructure for the developer and tester community.

Founded in 2017 by Asad Khan and Jay Singh, LambdaTest is a testing infrastructure company that allows developers to seamlessly test their websites and apps on any browser or operating system environment.

The proliferation of devices and browsers has made it increasingly complex and fragmented for developers to test their websites and apps. Test automation is critical with today’s agile development cycles but building an in-house device lab can be prohibitively expensive for businesses.

LambdaTest bridges this gap by allowing users to run both manual and automated tests on their websites and webapps across 2000+ different browsers and operating system environments. Since its launch, LambdaTest has been used to perform more than 12 million tests by its 350,000 users, including individuals, SMEs and Fortune 500 companies such as Xerox, Cisco, Deloitte, Media.net, Coca Cola, Trepp, SurveyMonkey, Capgemini, HBR, Dashlane and Zoho.

With the platform, companies can test their website’s look, feel and performance on different browsers, operating systems and device combinations. Equally, in today’s development cycles where automation is crucial, it allows businesses to scale as their testing requirements grow.

The funding caps off a busy year for LambdaTest, which saw a huge increase in demand following the pandemic and the rapid migration to digital technologies – a trend that is here to stay. The company has seen 8-10% month-on-month growth in terms of sign-ups, customers, website visits, and revenue, and has more than 350,000 users from 132 countries using the platform.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring the whole testing ecosystem to the cloud platform, where all testing processes are done in a seamlessly integrated infrastructure that is easy to scale up and helps for easy application, debugging, and ultimately helping to bring out the best quality products in the shortest amount of time,” said Asad Khan, co-founder & CEO, LambdaTest.

“This round of funding validates our efforts and strengthens our commitment to building a next-generation cloud infrastructure for the developer and tester community,” Khan added.