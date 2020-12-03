OTIPY strengthens its portfolio; launches value added products Farm fresh Gur, White butter, and flowers for delivery

Otipy, the social commerce venture of farm-to-retail agritech startup Crofarm, has augmented its existing portfolio of products with the addition of new valuable items, including farm-fresh gur, white butter, and flowers. This development will create a win-win situation for both urban folks and farmers, by giving the latter access to fresh products and former the opportunity to drive more earnings.

Since its inception, OTIPY has gained significant traction and successfully emerged as the most preferred platform of fresh produce for end-consumers across Delhi-NCR. Although the new additions made to the platform are at a nascent stage and are slated to constitute a miniscule share at the start, they will attract more consumers in the following months. OTIPY has always remained committed to delivering fresh products to customers while creating newer avenues of income for farmers. The latest addition to the portfolio will further strengthen its vision, help the brand tap into more modern markets, and take it to new heights. This will also open up new untapped markets for farmers which will eventually increase their net income.

Varun Khurana, Founder, Otipy, said, “After doing a lot of research, we have come up with a fine conclusion. Consumers hailing from urban cities have an adequate supply of various products. However, what they truly lack is access to fresh items. The launch of new products on our platform is in line with this vision. It will also help us expand our reach to more new consumers and give us an opportunity to cater to them with fresh farm produce, eventually contributing to their safe and healthy lifestyle.”

Following a social commerce model, OTIPY delivers fresh products to the resellers who handle the last-mile deliveries with their neighbourhood and earn a healthy commission. The platform currently serves over 50k customers by sourcing fruits and vegetables from various regions across India, including Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. The new addition of products to the platform will further increase its reach and make fresh produce available to more new customers. This will help consumer access value added fresh produce.