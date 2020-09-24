Pee Safe listed in LinkedIn’s list of Top 10 Startups to watch out for in 2020

Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand has been featured in LinkedIn’s Top 10 Startups 2020 list. Their 3rd annual Top Startups list reflects 10 companies that have remained resilient during a tumultuous time, continuing to attract investment, employees and attention despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The selection process entailed LinkedIn’s editors and data scientists analyzing millions of actions generated by their 69 million members in India across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from their flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list. To be eligible, the companies had to be 7 years old or younger, have at least 50 employees, be privately held and headquartered in India.

Pee Safe has disrupted the personal hygiene category by constantly innovating and introducing products to cater to consumer demand in a sustainable manner. The brand started with the Toilet Seat Sanitizer category that became a bestseller followed by other products addressing feminine and personal hygiene. These include biodegradable sanitary pads, intimate hygiene washes and wipes, period cramp roll-on, face masks, hand sanitizers amongst other products. Today, Pee Safe and its sister concern Raho Safe are a preferred choice amongst their customer base.

Speaking about this, Mr Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe & Raho Safe, said, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the LinkedIn team. We have been working day and night since the pandemic hit to reach essential products to the masses and have been quick to launch new products basis consumer needs. In fact, we have launched over 10 products in 2020 itself. Being featured in LinkedIn’s Top 10 Startups 2020 list reinforces our commitment to the mission of ensuring good personal hygiene for all and we hope to keep doing great work in the future as well”.

Pee Safe has been advocating the cause of personal hygiene since 2013. Over the years, the brand has created market leadership in various product segments and has developed goodwill and trust amongst its consumer base. Pee Safe had already been registering impressive year-on-year growth before the pandemic. There is now a further increase in demand and growth from the overall market perspective. The company recently signed on board actor, influencer, and entrepreneur Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for its Raho Safe range of products and MP and actor Nusrat Jahan as their Regional Ambassador for Pee Safe.

Pee Safe products are currently also available in modern trade, general stores, airports, organized stores across 50+ cities, online at www.peesafe.com and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra and Flipkart.