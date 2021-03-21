Pune based Cultural Startup, Indic Inspirations raises angel funding of ₹2.5 Cr from marquee investors

Pune – Indic Inspirations (www.indicinspirations.com) – a Cultural Startup, based out of Pune, announced the completion of an Angel Funding round of ₹2.5 Cr with marquee investors, from California-USA, Singapore and India.

The angel investors who have invested include senior executives from Google-USA, Goldman Sachs-Singapore, Venture Finance Development Corporation, a Family Venture Fund, a Senior IT executive and seasoned Architecture-Design and Automobile industry entrepreneurs from India.

Founded in Dec 2019, Indic Inspirations is a Retail Venture with a keen focus on INDIAN PRIDE & NOSTALGIA based products. With the recently raised funding, the company aims at aggressively ramping up its platform by scaling up their Design , Marketing and Distribution channels. Driven by Design & Technology, Indic Inspirations plans to change the way India’s cultural products are designed, marketed and distributed.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Jalihal, Founder-CEO, Indic Inspirations, “India with its rich culture, heritage, traditions and its achievements, it is sad that we don’t have products and souvenirs that represent them. On the contrary, other countries are monetizing our ideas and concepts like Yoga and Haldi. We aim to tap a ₹10,000 crores Indian souvenir market with our collection of products. And with the ongoing buzz around ‘Make in India’ and ‘Indian Pride’ along with consumers and corporates looking for alternatives to Chinese Products, the opportunities are endless to revive our Arts & Crafts and artisanal earnings.”

The company has built many unique products with best in class packaging – for contemporary utilities, addressing the interests of consumers – not just Him & Her! The brand through its partnerships – with rich content owners such as ISRO, ASI, BORI and bulk consumer end points including Institutions and Corporates, plans to deliver many valuable products. Indic Inspirations designs, manufactures, packages and markets Home Décor, Indic Souvenirs, Personal & Corporate Gifting products. It also promises to change the range, relevance, reach, quality and packaging of India’s Culture Products!

Indic Inspirations has been an active member of the Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICE – niceorg.in) co-founded by Sanjay Anandaram, a veteran of the entrepreneur ecosystem. Commenting further on this announcement, Mr. Sanjay Anandaram said, “NICE as an organisation is nurturing cultural entrepreneurs, enabling investments and fostering an ecosystem. We are pleased to be a part of Indic Inspirations’ journey to create a profitable and impactful cultural venture”.