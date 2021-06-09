Renowned cricketer Virender Sehwag launches India’s First Experiential learning website for Cricket – CRICURU

Hyderabad, 9th June 2021: India’s star cricketer Virender Sehwag, today launched CRICURU – India’s first experiential learning website aimed at redefining the cricket coaching experience in the country.

CRICURU is a pioneer in AI-based cricket coaching in the country aimed at offering a personalized learning experience for its users. The curriculum for each player has been developed personally by Mr. Virender Sehwag along with Mr. Sanjay Bangar, former Indian Player and Batting Coach of the Indian Cricket team (2015-19).

With international cricket attaining new heights in terms of technology-led innovation there was a need that India to joins the bandwagon to offer a similar experience for aspiring cricketers in the country.

Sharing his views on the launch of CRICURU, Mr. Virender Sehwag, Founder, CRICURU, said, “At CRICURU our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. Our curriculum is designed meticulously giving access to coaching experts from across the globe to offer an uninterrupted coaching experience for aspiring cricketers at par with international standards of cricket.”

Additionally, he added, “CRICURU also gives parents an opportunity to become partners with their children as they work towards attaining the required skill set for a professional career in cricket.”

CRICURU is India’s first AI-enabled website designed to help youngsters learn playing cricket through master classes of 30 handpicked player-coaches from across the globe with about four hours of curated video content with each coach, where learning is evaluated using customized AI-led technology. It is the only experiential learning website that brings learning alive through immersive videos, interactive augmented reality, and engaging simulations.

Mr. Sanjay Bangar, Co-Founder, CRICURU added, “The vision behind CRICURU is to offer access to cricket coaching for people living anywhere across the country, even Tier 2 and 3 cities which can be easily accessed from the comfort of your homes. With smartphone and internet penetration on the rise, this just makes it more accessible for aspiring enthusiasts.”

CRICURU is a combination of demonstrations and interviews where your CRICURU shares his experience and learning with you. Each class includes extensive pre-recorded video content and the videos can be paused, fast-forwarded, and re-watched as many times as you would like. CRICURU is available on both iOS and Android devices and users can log on to www.cricuru.com to subscribe for a duration of 1 year. The subscription fees start from Rs 299 for a duration of 1 year.

Key features of CRICURU 1 34 handpicked player-coaches from across the globe – AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes, etc 2 Customized AI-led technology to evaluate users batting objectively and rate their performance on an ongoing basis to show how is the progress 3 Each user gets a score against the MCC coaching manual 4 A personalized learning experience for every user 5 Knowledge-driven initiative which is powered by some of the best-known cricket legends 6 Users get a firsthand experience from celebrated players as to how they navigated success, failure & fame

About CRICURU

Cricuru is a mobile-web-based application containing proprietary features like coaching videos, AI/ML analysis, and Dial-A-Coach, featuring a niche of sports learning AI/ML-based video bank of cricketing legends creating an affordable expert Cricket coaching platform accessible to aspiring cricketers. Cricuru is founded by legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag and Cricketer and Coach Sanjay Bangar, with the aim of spreading the knowledge and experiences gained by some of the best cricketers from around the world in order to help YOU approach the game in the right best possible manner.