“StartupToScaleup” Global Acceleration Program by The GAIN in association with MeitY Startup Hub, Government of India

The GAIN (Global Accelerator for Innovation Network), a leading startup growth accelerator and a section 8, not for profit organization from Bengaluru, implementation partner of MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Govt. of India has launched the first cohort of 10*(an additional set of 5 startups are selected in case of drop outs) startups under “StartupToScaleup” program today.

There is no fee and no equity dilution for the startups as the program is supported by MeitY. The first cohort pertains to current significant sectors – Healthcare and Edtech which require technology innovations and solutions to address industry and eco-system challenges. It comprises of 10 startups that have gone through a rigorous selection process to make it to the final list out of 330 applicants for this specialized, curated, and coveted program.

Dr. Ajai K Garg, Director – Startup, Innovation, IPR and International Cooperation, MeitY, mentioned “MeitY has been continuously working towards strengthening the startup and innovation ecosystem of the country. MSH has been set up in order to facilitate MeitY’s vision of promoting technological innovation, startups and the creation of IPs. We are positive that our latest partnership with The GAIN which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem will catalyze the scale-up efforts of Tech-startups in the country. It is important for us to engage the startup community and bring innovative thinking into product development that can accelerate the creation of new offerings in an era where technology will be the key economic driver.”

Mr. BV Naidu, Chairman – The GAIN expressed, “StartupToScaleup is a high value power packed program from MeitY to elevate the startups on a growth trajectory. The GAIN ensures Global market access to the participating startups, hence, giving a different dimension to Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

StartupToScaleup is a 10-week program which comprises interactive sessions and workshops by International and Indian Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). Dr. Garg added, “Surviving in a volatile environment requires developing not only technological prowess and application breakthroughs but also requires smart mentoring and well-connected network of technical expertise; it is here that The GAIN with its established infrastructure has a great role to play in nurturing innovation best practices and ensuring long term sustainability. The short-term high-intensity cohorts driven by The GAIN is helping young startups to grow, boost their concepts and scale.”

The unique feature of this program is to promote cross border IP and Innovation by enabling the partnerships with the International organizations through an in-built 4 weeks ‘Global Immersion’ module. The GAIN also conducts such programs for the International startups from various geographies to work with Indian startups / companies through its “Access 2 India” (A2I) program.

Mr. Vivek Saxena, who has recently taken over as CEO said, “Along with innovation and access to global markets, the situation warrants the need for avenues that can channelize efforts and showcase the hidden potential of Indian Startups to the rest of the world through our unique acceleration programs.” One of the major advantages for the qualified startups will be to get evaluated from The GAIN’s sister fund “StartupXseed Ventures”, a deep technology focused in-house funding platform. Its network of funds makes this offering as a ‘one of its kind offering’ in this segment where an accelerator has got its own Fund Platform.

About MeitY MSH Program

MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) is a platform to connect the startup ecosystem, promote technology innovation, startups and the creation of Intellectual Properties. MSH acts as a national coordination, facilitation, and monitoring centre that integrates all the incubation centres, startups and innovation related activities of MeitY.

About The GAIN

The GAIN is a leading global startup growth accelerator which focusses on enabling the startups to reach their full potential. The GAIN with its established infrastructure & international partnerships plays a great role in nurturing innovation, best practices and ensuring long term sustainability through smart-mentoring based cohort programs.

The online virtual inauguration is slated for 27th August 2020 at 10.30 am. For more details contact excellerate@thegain.in , www.thegain.in, www.startupxseed.in

Details of Selected Startups Sl.No. Company Name Sector City Description 1 Houronearth – Ayurhythm Healthcare Bangalore AyuRythm has solved issue of Ayurveda consultation by easy to use, accessible, digital mobile platform. User’s holistic wellness state is analyzed and solutions combining yoga, breathing exercise, meditation, food, and herbal remedies are suggested. 2 KALLOWS Healthcare Goa Kallows has designed, patented, manufactured and sold 850+ tele-ecg solutions. They have also written cardiac management software. 3 4S Medical research P Ltd Healthcare New Delhi Solution for deaf children and adults that cannot speak. This product enables a deaf child or adult to start learning to speak. 4 AarogyaAI Healthcare Bangalore AarogyaAI exploits genomics and artificial intelligence to diagnose drug-resistant tuberculosis 5 Heamac Healthcare (P) Ltd Healthcare Hyderabad nLite360 is an Intelligent Phototherapy device for Jaundice in new born babies. 6 Leucine Rich Bio Healthcare Bangalore “BugSpeaks” is a non-invasive gut microbiome test that provides insights into the health of an individual. 7 Pacify Medical Technologies Private Limited Healthcare Mumbai Spray based skin tissue on skin to cover the wound in case of large wounds like burns and acid attack. 8 Bionic Hope Private Limited Healthcare Mumbai An Affordable Prosthetic Hand that reduces the learning time using our Sense Of Touch Technology”. 9 ExtraaEdge EdTech Pune Admission & Marketing Automation CRM platform 10 Skaas Technology Solutions Private Limited EdTech Bangalore SKaaS is AWS/Azure/GCP for Skills. SKaaS offers a gamut of services for learning, assessment and recruitment under a single platform. 11 JPNME EdTech Thrissur We are providing an automated digital platform for building and nurturing a positive school community and shaping child’s future. 12 MusicMuni Labs Pvt Ltd EdTech Bangalore RIYAZ app has solved all problems related to learning music with its content from best of the music gurus 13 Avidia Labs EdTech Bangalore Learning with gamification store. 14 MAKERINME TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED EdTech Bangalore Cretile kit is modular electronics , electromechanical , software and technology building blocks kit. Cretile kit enables top down STEM education where concepts can be developed by making projects using plug and play modules. 15 Heraizen Technologies Private Limited EdTech Bangalore Heraizen Dhi is our comprehensive, integrated automation platform for educational institutions

