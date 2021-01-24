This Pappu can dance! &TV’s Manmohan Tiwari shakes a leg on his birthday

Pappu (Manmohan Tiwari) from &TV’s Gudiya HumariSabhi Pe Bhari turned a year wiser as he celebrated his birthday today with his reel family on set. On a working birthday, the cast and crew joined hands to make this day extremely special for their Pappu.

With loads of fun and frolic, the team boogied to groovy tunes and sung for the birthday boy. Talking about his on-set celebrations Manmohan says, “There is a Dhaba at walking distance from the set’s location, we often visit there to celebrate an occasion or the if the day ends early and we crave their tasty treats, it has become a favourite spot for all of us to chill. I will be treating everyone to snacks as a way of thanking them for their valuable presence in my life and to celebrate my birthday. Naach – gaanekebina yeh party adhoorihai, so we will create a lot of noise for sure!”

Gudiya, aka Sarika Bahroliya wishes her on-screen brother, she says. “Pappubhaiya, as I like to call him out of affection is a kind soul, who is caring of everyone on the set. He has a natural instinct of being a father, he will always check in with everyone if they ate or if they are in need of water. It is an absolute pleasure working with someone of his nature. I wish him a very happy birthday indeed!” Expressing his gratitude on this special day Manmohan shares, “It’s my birthday and I get to spend it with both my reel and real families which is a blessing in itself! I find myself lucky to be healthy and happy, the past year taught me a lot of lessons, and this coming year rewarded me. This will be my first birthday with my daughter Tvarita, who is the light of my eyes. Rudraksh, my adorable son is super excited today as he enjoys his birthday and the whole concept of presents. My family and I will be having a small party at home, my wife has promised me my favorite Gulab jamuns, so I am looking forward to that.”

