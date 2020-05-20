Venture Catalysts invests in 14 startups in the last 4 months

New Delhi, May 20, 2020: At a time when investors are apprehensive of the impact of Covid-19 on businesses, Venture Catalysts, the country’s first and biggest integrated incubator, has invested in 14 startsups since Jan 2020 and are working on closing many more.

The recent investment ranges from $500K to $1Mn and some in the bracket of $1.5Mn to $2Mn. The platform has invested across verticals such as FinTech, EduTech, InsurTech, Robotics, Retail, FMCG, DeepTech, HR-Tech and Nutraceutical sectors. Venture Catalysts is India’s first integrated incubator that invests $250K – $2million million in early-stage start-ups with the potential to create enduring value for over a long period. Since 2016, more than 14,000 start-ups across 27 cities have reached out to Venture Catalysts for mentorship and training entrepreneurs in the right direction.

Speaking on the remarkable performance, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President, and Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, said, “Venture Catalysts is committed to support the startup ecosystem even during the unprecedented COVID crisis. We have invested in 14 startups so far since Jan 2020 and are working with many more. The investments have been across FinTech, EduTech, InsurTech, Robotics, Retail, FMCG, DeepTech, HR-Tech and Nutraceutical sectors. We thank our community of Angels for their continuous support even during these tough times. Look forward to building unicorns of tomorrow together.”

With an aim to bridge the gap between India and Bharat, Venture Catalysts focuses on entrepreneurs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities giving wings to more than 31,600 micro-entrepreneurs. Some of the names include Cleansecar.com, Cleardekho, Supr, Rare Planet, Fashor and Playtoome among others.

Venture Catalysts’ portfolio has also facilitated over 2 million SMEs by helping them manage supply chains and revenue leakages. About 14 portfolio companies funded by Venture Catalysts including BharatPe, nupay, Blowhorn, Coutloot, Adurcup, and Jumpstart have helped the SMEs in managing payments and their working capital needs. Meanwhile, about 7 fintech companies such as LenDenClub, Home Capital, Ideal Insurance, LiquiLoans and OTO Capital financed by Venture Catalysts, enabled over 20 million UPI transactions in microloans and deep distribution of insurance.

About Venture Catalysts (@vcatsIndia)

Venture Catalysts is India’s first integrated incubator. It invests $250K – $2Million in early-stage startups that have the potential to create enduring value for over a long period of time. Venture Catalysts brings a lethal combination of Capital, Mentoring and Business Network to help investee companies to succeed. Our innovation provides value to startups through its angel network, funding, community, services and co-working facility.