Vestige launches V-Enhance a new product e-training programme to empower hearing and speech impaired entrepreneurs

New Delhi, September 28, 2020: Vestige, India’s leading home-grown direct selling company, has launched a custom-built e-training programme called V-Enhance. This special training programme helps distributors with hearing and speech impairment to augment their understanding of Vestige Marketing’s health and wellness products and their benefits through sign language. The aim is to empower and support them to sell products with the utmost confidence and build a rewarding and sustainable career with Vestige. This unique initiative will help them realise their own potential to become successful and self-reliant entrepreneurs in the future.

According to a joint report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as many as 41 lakh youth in the country have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures instituted resulted in an unprecedented surge in India’s unemployment rates. While all sections have been hard hit, those who are physically challenged have suffered the most. Vestige has embarked on a first-of-its-kind training program in the direct selling industry and is working towards the betterment of the differently-abled population by training and equipping them with the right skillsets. It has become an important objective at Vestige to ensure that this section of society is provided with adequate opportunities to rebuild their lives.

Hailed as an industry first, V-Enhance programme is in line with the company’s vision of providing people a life of economic independence on their own terms. According to the company’s founder and Managing Director Gautam Bali “Vestige has provided equal opportunity to a diverse range of people

globally and there are thousands of extraordinary success stories that highlight the same. For us, each distributor joining the system is a valued partner in our business. So, we feel that it is our duty to provide the differently-abled a platform where they can equally grow. V-Enhance has been conceptualised with that very idea of providing equal opportunity to everyone.”

Vestige has been constantly leveraging path-breaking technologies to train and develop its 20 million-plus distributors to sell its health and wellness products and imbibe business knowledge. The company has turned the COVID-19 challenge into an opportunity and the V-Enhance training programme has already reached over 2 lakh people in the first few weeks of its launch.

The two-month-long training programme covers the various health and wellness product categories offered by Vestige. There are multiple pieces of training every week covering topics like women’s health, immunity, detoxification & rejuvenation, glycemic health, fitness & diet and many more.

Anyone can visit the official Facebook page of Vestige or its official YouTube channel to watch the V-Enhance training videos.

For more details, please visit www.myvestige.com or contact your nearest Vestige distributor.