Who loves black color? Most of us! And hence.

New Delhi, 22nd September 2020: Black is your favorite and we know it. Hence, the all-new homegrown website The Black Lover has launched its brand to satiate your perennial love for black. A state-of-the-art e-commerce fashion store that has a curated array of all black and only black commodities for both men and women. For the first time, the ardent black lovers can shop all their favorite black products from a single website.

Millennials’ penchant for the raven-hue has encouraged us to include a wide range of sections. The men in black and women in black stores comprise of a highly stylized collection of formals. Whereas casual for men and women store is here to suffice the everyday necessity of leisure outfits. It does not end here; we also have a diverse collection of traditional wears under The Made in India Store for all of those who cannot leave out black even on traditional ceremonies. The unparalleled need for black in our everyday lives and our household has compelled us to have an all-Black Store that includes a wide range of stools, cushions, mugs, sippers, and backpacks. The most fascinating idea of The Black lover is that you can personalize your outfit which will be styled by professional designers and launched on our website on your birthday with your name and picture. While facilitating an easy purchase through COD within a price range of Rs 99- Rs 999, we do not compensate for the quality of the products either. Thereby, creating a synergy between supreme quality and reasonable prices to deliver products of the finest standards. For iOS and Android users our app of the namesake is readily available on Play Store and App Store.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Akshay Kumar, CEO, and Founder – “We are excited about the official launch of our brand. The Black Lover is not just an e-commerce website it is my childhood dream and adulthood passion. With our incandescent effort, we envision to make it a favorite amongst everyone. At The Black Lover, customers are our king and we will put every effort possible to serve our customers at best. Our goal is to help our consumers to buy the best quality black clothing at the most affordable prices.”