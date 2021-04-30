11 Wickets ropes in Pappinder Singh as its brand ambassador, launches a campaign to promote the app

The humorous campaign conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations aims at telling people why playing on its app is the real deal

Mumbai, 30 April 2021: Pappinder Singh is a witty man. Pappinder Singh knows the difference between the smart and the naive. Also, Pappinder Singh is a Puppet, but as humanlike as any one of us and he is now the face of 11 wickets, an online fantasy cricket league.

11 Wickets has released a series of films to create awareness around its offerings. Along with the humanlike puppet, the campaign also features his roommate, a simple guy who takes everything Pappinder says on its face value without understanding it completely. This hilarious banter between the guy’s fascination for a particular food and Pappinder’s animated outburst at this guy’s simpleton arguments draws across an analogy between the unique features of 11 Wickets, creating memorable stories.

Conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations, one of Kolkata’s leading creative ad agency, the campaign has 3 films which are live across TV and all digital channels, including social media and OTT.

FILM LINKS:

FILM 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q1rmZR9ZWU

FILM 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZKhJBhxUXg

FILM 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-7AT1esDeI

Suraj Chokhani, Managing Director, Ability Games, commented on the campaign, “When the agency came up with this thought of onboarding Pappinder Singh for the campaign, we instantly liked it, because it was very fresh in the advertising domain as a whole. We believe this approach will get a lot of people talking about our brand and also our brand ambassador.”

Shreyansh Baid, Founder, Shreyansh Innovations, says, “Today advertising is dominated with the excessive use of celebrities, and the same goes when it comes to promoting fantasy league platforms as well. We wanted to move away from this clutter, and have a brand ambassador on board that people will truly relate to and remember for a long time.”

Adding to it, Debdarsan Dutta (Chief Creative Officer) and Vaishakh Jhunjhunwala (Creative Director) from Shreyansh Innovations said, “Fantasy Gaming is becoming a very huge domain with millions of players getting added every day. But what isn’t happening is the way these apps promote themselves. All of them look and sound the same when it comes to their offerings. That’s the barrier we wanted to break with a clutter-cutting campaign that doesn’t just talk about its unique features in an interesting way but also creates a high recall value for the consumers. We hope Pappinder Singh and his flatmate, are able to do exactly that.”

Credits:

Client: Ability Games

Managing Director: Suraj Chokhani

Chief Marketing Officer: Suman Paul

Agency: Shreyansh Innovations

Founder: Shreyansh Baid

Creative Team: Debdarsan Dutta, Vaishakh Jhunjhunwala, Vidhi Agarwala, Sruti Ghosal

Account Management Team: Monalisa Mitra, Shruti Vohra

Digital Team: Vikas Parihar, Priyasha Bhagat