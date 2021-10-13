2011 World Cup Hero, Zaheer Khan Roped in as the Brand Ambassador of BalleBaazi.com

New Delhi, October 13, 2021: BalleBaazi.com’s saga with the 2011 World Cup heroes continues. The brand, known for offering the best sports gaming experience has roped in one of the greatest bowlers to have played for Team India, Zaheer Khan as their brand ambassador. Earlier the brand was endorsed by the Man of the Tournament in World Cup 2011, Yuvraj Singh.

The Padma Shri & Arjuna award recipient will spearhead the company’s campaigns and special tournaments, exhibiting the skills required for playing and excelling in online fantasy sports.

The wily fast bowler Zaheer Khan kick-starts his association with BalleBaazi.com with their upcoming national-level championship series for cricket fans. While the series and its campaign will be revealed soon, cricket enthusiasts can expect it to be one of India’s biggest championship series they have ever participated in. It will be yet another never-seen-before concept, to be hosted on BalleBaazi.com, for the cricketing fans to showcase their talent in one of the most popular games of skill and go for glory!

Welcoming Zaheer Khan as their new brand ambassador, Mr. Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com said, “Mr. Zaheer Khan personifies the skill and dedication, which blends well with our vision. We believe the hallmark for achieving success at anything, one needs to have an idol who has been known to do that, time and again. Through this association, we want Zaheer to play that role for our users. Zaheer has been at the forefront of India’s transformation into a world-class cricket team and we are hopeful that under his representation, BalleBaazi.com will revolutionize the OFS industry.”

Acknowledging the association, the left-arm fast-medium bowler Zaheer Khan said, “I am excited to be representing BalleBaazi.com. It is interesting to see how skill-based games like Fantasy sports in India have grown in the last five years. It is an absolute pleasure to acknowledge that the sports fans today, have turned from being just a spectator to a decision-maker basis their understanding and knowledge of the games. The segment overall has altered many misconceptions and emerged as an engaging sports gaming format. Happy to be a part of this popular and growing fantasy platform that glorifies and celebrates every sport in India with its unique take towards the segment.”

BalleBaazi.com has created waves around the fantasy gaming industry by providing the best sports gaming experience and a level-playing field for enthusiasts alike. They recently launched an industry-first Player Intelligence feature which allows users to have access to a plethora of in-depth information while making their teams such as venue-specific performance history, fantasy point break-up, players’ form, and batting position, alongside a specialization feature that detects the strength of an all-rounder. With new additions and initiatives, BalleBaazi.com is setting new benchmarks and making fantasy sports more interactive and exciting for fans.

About BalleBaazi.com

BalleBaazi.com, the fantasy sports gaming vertical of Baazi Games, is India’s best sports gaming experience platform. Sports fans with their knowledge of the game can win real cash by playing on the application. Started in 2018, the platform has attracted over 8 million+ players with its innovative features and formats in the OFS industry.