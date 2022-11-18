2nd North East Olympic Games closes with a glittering ceremony chaired by CM Shri Conrad Sangma

Mumbai/Hyderabad/Shillong/New Delhi, November 18, 2022: November 18, 2022: 2nd North East Olympic Games closes successfully with a glittering ceremony at Shillong today evening. CM Shri Conrad Sangma chaired the closing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion CM said: “I welcome one and all to the culmination of what has been a landmark moment in the history of Meghalaya. I can say with pride and conviction, that the 2nd North East Olympic Games have been a remarkable success. The organization of this event is a testament to what the Northeast can do and the signs of what the Northeast can achieve in the times to come. I would like to bring to everyone’s attention that there has been a concerted and systemic effort behind the stupendous success of Team Meghalaya. We have gone from 1 (one) Gold Medal in 2018 in Athletics to 15 Gold Medals in Athletics this year along with unprecedented successes in other disciplines. Despite COVID, we continued supporting the athletes, ensuring that they get the best of facilities, training, and opportunity. The Government and the various sporting associations worked with a single-minded focus to emerge as champions, and I feel euphoric with their immense success. We are now completely ready to host the National Games in 2023 and other international events.” Meghalaya finishes with a rich haul of 36 Gold Medals and overall tally of 149 Medals.

Deputy Chief Minister, Shri. Prestone Tynsong, Sports Minister, Shri. Banteidor Lyngdoh, Members of the Cabinet, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, and District Councils graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

CM further stated: “It is only fair that I first thank the Organising Committee, the workforce, the vendors and agencies, and the volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to make the Games a roaring success. Events such as this are organized for athletes to have a platform; one where they can pursue their quest for excellence and accept nothing less. Thanks, are also due to the coaches, the support staff, and the Chef-de-Missions for making the Games a success. A lot of credit also goes to the North East Olympic Association and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, both of which, have worked in tandem to ensure that the competitions are held as per international standards, and coordinated closely with the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs.” He also conveyed his sincere thanks to Dorbar Shnongs and Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project for their efforts and commitment to welcoming guests and showcasing the vibrant Shillong.