300,000+ to be won in App Annie and CrazyLabs’ hyper-casual developer challenge

India: Hyper-casual mobile game developers can win a minimum of $300,000 in a new challenge hosted by App Annie and CrazyLabs. The challenge invites developers to submit their hyper-casual games and test their ideas inside the CLIK Dashboard – CrazyLabs’ self-serve platform for testing and usage monitoring.

CrazyLabs will offer a minimum guarantee of $300,000 for the first game published, and a minimum guarantee of $200,000 for every other game published. Meanwhile every game that passes the CPI test can access the following cash prizes:

● $20,000 for CPI ⩽$0.15

● $10,000 for CPI ⩽$0.25

● $3,000 for CPI ⩽$0.30

Studios can win the guarantee and CPI prizes again and again with various games. In other words, they can enter as many games as they like. Challenge winners also get to enjoy a range of free App Annie services.

The first 40 studios to pass CrazyLabs’ CPI test will win 60 days free usage of App Annie Standard Intelligence and Game IQ. Meanwhile there’s an incentive for every studio to enter and test a game inside the CLIK Dashboard. All entrants can access A 60-day free trial of App Annie Standard

Intelligence Lite, a hyper-casual e-book (including in-depth data about trends, demographic, mechanics and more) and access to a webinar packed with insights and analysis.

The challenge is already available and mobile game developers are invited to apply now.

“Hyper-casual games downloads grew 15% year over year in H1 2021 and are continuing to be incredibly popular – dominating the top games charts. As consumers continue to discover mobile games via this rapidly growing and evolving genre, it can be difficult for game designers and publishers to analyse and determine what features, mechanics and monetization strategies are gaining market traction. Our Game IQ tool greatly simplifies this analysis because we enable our customers to easily compare genres and subgenres. Now, it’s easy to see what makes hit games unique, and respond accordingly!” says Junde Yu, GM of Gaming, App Annie.

“Developing #1 hyper-casual games means not only being able to detect hot trends and come up with innovative ideas – it’s also heavily influenced by data and experience, knowing where to focus your efforts and how to make your game more playable than the rest. As publishers we aim to provide our studios with all the data and tools they need in order to develop a future hit, and we’re proud to join forces with App Annie and offer them a detailed overview of the hyper-casual market”, says Omri Henkin, VP, Publishing & Business Development at CrazyLabs.