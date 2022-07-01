A Look into the World of Card Counting

Cards | Pixabay.com

Floor personnel, including dealers, floor supervisors, and pit bosses, have little time to count the number of cards within a standard deck. Therefore, these personnel need to learn the ideas and methods behind card counting to catch someone in the act more effectively.

Three specific indicators differentiate a regular player from a card counter. These include:

The card counter is using a betting spread

The card counter is consistently deviating from standard strategy

The card counter is only taking insurance when the deck has high card values

Supervisors should be able to notice a high betting spread through simple observation. Since there will be a high betting fluctuation, it is safe for supervisors to assume that if this is a card counter, they will make plays that deviate from the strategy and take insurance with high card values in the deck.

One card counting strategy is aggressively doubling-down and splitting 11 vs. Ace, 9 vs. 2, 10 vs. 10, 10/10 vs. 5, and 10/10 vs. 6. Another strategy is standing during potential bust situations like 16 vs. 10, 15 vs. 10, 12 vs. 2, or taking insurance with any hand dealt.

These are two situations that may occur when a high bet is wagered.

On the other hand, when a small bet is wagered; hitting instead of doubling like with 11 vs. 10 and 9 vs. 11 and hitting during bust scenarios such as with 16 vs. 10, 15 vs. 10, and 12 vs. 4 and never taking insurance are common plays by a card counter.

With the surrender strategy, there are two types: basic strategy and the basic strategy multiple decks. The basic strategy is 16 vs. an Ace, 14 vs. 10, or 15 vs. 10. The basic strategy of multiple decks occurs with a 14 vs. an Ace, 13 vs. 10, or 16 vs. 9 with multiple decks.

Based on these three betting situations, the floor personnel should begin to notice a pattern in the fluctuation of the players’ strategy.

Once a player is suspected of this misdeed, a supervisor should be notified, who then contacts the Surveillance department. They count all decks to find out if the player had been counting without taking time from the floor person.

It is vital not to incriminate someone that is not a card counter. Card counting and discovering card counters is an art that can only be mastered through experience.

Blackjack Card Counting and How it Can Help Your Game

Blackjack is a popular casino game worldwide and is offered both in a real-world and casino games online format. While predominately being a game of luck, just like roulette and online slot machines, you can increase your chances of winning and pull the odds in your favour. If you’re looking for a relatively simple way to increase your winnings, using the blackjack card counting system is for you.

Card Counting as a Strategy

Many new to blackjack believe that the table game is simply a game of chance and luck, but many strategies are involved. Card counting considers the proven face values of cards within a pack, using played values as a basis to establish the strength of upcoming hits.

To begin with, you may find this difficult as you’ll need to constantly remember which cards have been dealt and which remain in the pack, offering crucial insight into possible value combinations which could be upcoming.

Using the Positive Card Counting System

One of the easiest card counting systems within this game is the positive blackjack card system, with you keeping an eye on the higher values in the pack. In the scenario where many low values are dealt, the odds are pulled towards your favour, with you more likely to gain picture cards that are the larger majority in a pack than any other value.

This allows you more confidence that you’ll be able to make 21, that the dealer will go bust after pulling at 16, and that your first deal will offer you the higher values needed to score winning wagers.

Counting Card System Practice

As with all gambling games, practice is key to winning, allowing you to avoid mistakes and ensure you don’t miss opportunities. Counting cards in blackjack can be highly lucrative if done correctly, allowing you to maximize your winnings.

The strategy is often not allowed when you’re in a land-based venue, but with online establishments allowing you to play from the comfort of your own home, you can even write down cards as they are dealt. And by practising this strategy, you can develop your game and ensure a profitable career.