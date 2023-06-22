About Crickex website in BD

The Crickex bookmaker has an impeccable reputation among Bangladeshi users. This review presents the disciplines that you can bet on. It tells about the legal aspects of the site. Find out the rules for registering an account. Follow the link to the official website and go through the registration process prepared in this review. What do you need to provide to verify your account? Learn all about payment methods and how to make a deposit.

Crickex updates

Crickex is a fully authorized Bangladeshi betting site running under license number 365/JAZ from the Gambling Commission of Curacao. The bookmaker has a policy of responsible gaming and provides reliable protection of the data provided by users on the site, including deposits and payouts.Register an account on the site and get welcome bonuses that you can apply to absolutely any entertainment offered on the site.

Review of sports disciplines at Crickex in Bangladesh

The official Crickex website offers every player a huge selection of sports disciplines. Crickex daily introduces a huge number of events for betting on which you can place bets in pre-match and live modes. Pre-match mode is when a player makes a prediction about a game that is going to take place very soon. The bookmaker gives a lot of betting options for such matches, and the odds are more stable than in the live mode. In live mode, bettors place bets on matches that are happening at the moment. Coefficients are constantly evolving and the number of types of bets is limited, however you can get very competitive odds. The following major sports disciplines are available to you:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Big tennis;

Table tennis;

Baseball;

Volleyball;

Cybersports;

Boxing and more.

The legal aspect of a bookmaker in Bangladesh

Crickex betting is a certified site in Bangladesh that operates under license number 365/JAZ issued by the Gambling Commission of Curacao. It is required to maintain a strict responsible gambling policy and safely protect the personal data of its users. Therefore, the platform’s betting services are only available to logged-in individuals 18 years of age or over who have verified their account. With this overview, it is described how to sign up for an account and what type of documents you should bring with you to complete the KYC procedure.

Rules of account creation

The bookmaker provides a range of gambling and betting services for users residing in Bangladesh. Per Crickex Bangladesh terms and conditions, its users are not permitted to have over one account. Do not create extra profiles to gamble through the app or in the mobile version of the site. Never enter any fake details, otherwise you won’t be able to verify them during verification and you won’t be able to withdraw your winnings. This is against the terms of the user agreement and can lead not only to the blocking of open accounts, but also to the confiscation of all deposited funds.

Crickex account profile registration

To register, the site asks for personal data of the current player. Follow the instructions to clearly carry out the step-by-step steps provided:

Go to the official site of the bookmaker; Click the “Register” button; Fill out the first page: come up with a username, This will later be your login, and come up with a secure password containing wildcards; Select the currency for calculations and bets, then click on the arrow at the bottom; Fill out the second page. Fill in your last name, first name and middle name, as well as your e-mail, phone number and security code from the picture; Confirm the account opening. Read the terms of the user agreement and click the green button.

Verification process

Here is the instruction:

Verification is strictly required to identify the user and verify his age and contact information. It is not necessary for you to go through KYC right away after creating an account. But Crickex administration will require you to prove your identity later. Several steps are required to prove your account: Input your personal profile data. Open the “Profile” section and fill in the blank fields; Confirm Email. Go to your personal account and click on the envelope icon and request a verification code. The registered email will receive a 6-digit code, which must be entered in your profile; Confirm your phone number. Open the “Personal Data” section and click “Confirm” against the specified number. Enter the code you receive in a text message; Submit photos of your documents. Take a picture of your ID — your passport or driver’s license — and send it to support at support@crickex.com . Crickex will match your ID with your personal account information within 1-3 days. Follow the status of your account in your personal cabinet. If your identity is successfully verified, your status will change to “Verified ” in “Security Level.

Pros of working with the Crickex site

The main perks of creating a Crickex account from Bangladesh:

Crickex accepts players from BD;

Local currency BDT (Bangladeshi Taka) is supported;

Popular local payment methods are available;

Access the site from any device, laptop or mobile app.

Payment methods at Crickex in Bangladesh

Crickex bookmaker supports a large number of payment methods. Users from Bangladesh can use popular payment systems in the country. Another plus of the bookmaker is that you can deposit and withdraw your winnings in the local currency. To start playing and winning, the first thing you need to do is top up your balance. Go to your betting office and click the green “Deposit” button at the top of the site, using the payment method that is most convenient for you:

Bank Deposit;

IMPS;

UPI;

Rupee-O;

I Pay;

PayTM;

TelephonePe and others.

Deposit funds into your Crickex account in Bangladesh

When you have set up your Crickex account and validated it correctly, you need to replenish it with funds which you will use for betting on matches and playing any games of your choice. In order for all this to happen, you will need to follow the instructions below: