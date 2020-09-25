Adda52 announces the commencement of a new poker tournament

Chennai (India), 25 September 2020: Adda52 is streaming a new tournament series with 30 Lacs guaranteed prize money. The season went live from 13th September and will continue on Adda52.com, country’s largest poker website. After the grand success of the previous tournaments, the audience is thrilled to have a new edition.

The Mega Suits tournament is conceptualized by some of the biggest and brightest poker minds in the country, giving an opportunity for players to explore their skills to win big prizes.

Being the pioneer in the online poker industry, Adda52 has continuously made efforts to offer exciting experiences and the highest GTD prize pools in the industry. “This new edition of Mega suits tournament will be ultra-special for all the poker players. The tournament has been planned in a way to give maximum opportunity for winning and moving up in the league. With interesting prize pool, exciting formats and game play, the tournament aims to enthrall everyone. With exciting features, mega prizes and exhilarating rewards offered, the new edition of Mega suits hopes to bring the best out of poker gaming community.” said Naveen Goyal, CEO of Adda52.com.

Mega Suits promises to be a game changer for any poker player, offering various cash prizes. To make the series more interesting Adda52 has included various Tournaments like Sunday Derby with 2 Lac GTD, Huricane with 5 lac GTD, Ultimate PKO with 2 lac GTD, Big Slick with 15 Lac GTD, AddaA52 Millions with 25 lac GTD etc. This edition of tournaments has taken a step forward in devising game formats and strategies to bring forward an unforgettable experience for the poker enthusiasts.

Adda 52 constantly work towards establishing new benchmarks by introducing exciting formats and different events for poker players. To expand, engage and excite new players, the company continually innovates with a variety of campaigns.