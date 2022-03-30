Adda52 entices its audience with ‘Fly to Vegas’ #AbKiBaarVegasChalteHaiYaar campaign

India | 30 March 2022: Adda52.com–India’s No.1 Poker destination, has built a lot of excitement and cheer with its new ‘Fly to Vegas’ #AbKiBaarVegasChalteHaiYaar campaign and the netizens are already going gaga over it. Aimed at attracting more poker gaming participation, the brand has announced a series of unbelievable packages that are now up for grabs for everyone. Adding an extra layer of thrill and adrenaline rush, this extravagant Poker fiesta will allow people to win a ticket to the ultimate vacation destination – Las Vegas – the mecca for poker players!

The campaign targets and encourages the uninitiated audience to indulge in the game of online poker. Adda52.com kickstarted the campaign by roping in new-age influencers to showcase their craziness to match up to the brands’ quotient. With creative content and memes, these influencers were seen encouraging their followers to be a part of this madness and experience the unbelievable Adda52.com offers.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com said, “With the growing interest for Poker in our country, we wanted to take the thrill and excitement factor to the next level for our audience. Poker is a skill game based on strategies which can only be experienced while playing. With this campaign, we hope to tap some hidden poker talent in our country and encourage them to use their skills for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity i.e. a free trip to Vegas.”

Through this campaign, players across India can win the exciting Vegas packages by participating in Tournaments, Leaderboard games or through the Poker Game Points (PGP). The packages vary from Platinum, Gold and Silver inclusive of flight tickets, visa, airport pick up and drop, accommodation, bankroll (money) to play on the poker tables in Vegas as well as entry tickets to live shows. Additionally, Adda52 is also coming up with exciting tournaments such as Big Millions and Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 2 Crore each. That’s not it. They are also offering The Ultimate Rakeback of 50%.

Interested participants can get more information on Adda52 website. So what are you waiting for? Now is the time to turn your dreams into reality!