Adidas Launches Film To Celebrate Differences As A Force To Unlock Possibilities At Uefa Euro 2020tm

New Delhi– adidas has today unveiled the first in a series of short films as part of its new UEFA EURO 2020TMcampaign to inspire fans, players, and communities to look towards a more positive and inclusive world, celebrating that what makes people different, is what makes the game – and ourselves – stronger.

This rallying cry begins today with the pre-tournament short filmcalling all athletes and fans together to celebrate, and push for, inclusivity through football. The film focuses on the unique power football has in bringing people together and creating opportunities to drive positive change, beyond the pitch and within society.

Campaign Film – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECLJ5Jo-HV0

Throughout the film, players from around the world are seen playing with the UNIFORIA, the Official Match Ball of UEFA EURO 2020TM. Launched to complement the original tournament timings, the ball is an homage to the coming together of teams from different countries and origins, bearing the co-ordinates of the many stadiums that will host this incredible moment in European sporting history.

Matt Davidson, Head of Global Brand Marketing, adidas Football, said:“Since we started on the journey towards UEFA EURO 2020TM, a lot has changed, but one thing that hasn’t has been the excitement for a major tournament. Perhaps the excitement for this tournament is even greater than normal, due to what the world has been through. UEFA EURO 2020TMwill show us once again what is possible when we come together & celebrate the power of sport – the thrills, the emotion, the respect. The UNIFORIA ball remains a symbol for how we can unite through sport & culture, but also celebrate what makes us different.”

The campaign is part of adidas’ wider refreshed brand attitude, that inspires optimism with action against key focuses of sustainability, inclusivity and credibility. It aims to encourage all to see the world not as it is today, but how it could be.