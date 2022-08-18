All About DotaTV: How To Watch Matches Inside The Game’s Client

In the age of the Internet, it is no surprise that virtually all prestigious Dota 2 events are broadcasted online on different streaming services. YouTube and Twitch are the two most preferred options in this regard. But what if we say that there is also a third popular alternative for users who would like to retain the high visual quality of content?

As you probably already guessed from the title, we are referring to a DotaTV in-game broadcasting system. This platform allows players to spectate games inside the client game browser. Below, we will take a closer look at how to watch tournaments inside the game’s client and what to do when the platform goes down.

DotaTV Overview

As we have said in the intro, DotaTV is a popular broadcasting platform that offers users to watch all the matches inside the client game browser. The in-game concept of this service allows players to tune into a match and enjoy it directly on the Steam account. As for graphical quality, DotaTV prevails an incomparable high-res stream output, where players can listen to the casters, among other things.

However, there are two drawbacks of this platform. First of all, at the moment, it offers no option for checking out the filler content between matches or tuning into the after-match panels. Hence, you need to wait for a match ends before turning on the mainstream. Second of all, DotaTV may stop working due to new patch releases or other network inconsistencies. Likewise, you need to wait for Valve to fix a problem if it happens. That said, DotaTV remains a popular alternative for players who value the visual quality of spectating above all.

How to Watch Games on DotaTV

Thankfully, the process from entering the game’s client mode to enjoying Dota 2 matches is simple and will take less than a few minutes of your time. All you need to do is as follows:

Launch Dota 2. Tap the “Watch” tab. Select DPC/Home. Choose the match of your interest. Click on the play button.

Following these steps, you can also watch game replays. Just tune into the after-match panels and turn on the mainstream once a particular match ends. The concept of DotaTV couldn’t be simpler.

Problems with DotaTV and Ways to Fix Them

As we have said earlier, one of the drawbacks of the platform is that DotaTV can go down on some occasions. In this way, many customers, including some notable eSprorts celebrities like LighTofHeaveN, spoke about problems with the work of DotaTV during the matches of PGL Major 2022 in Arlington.

In fact, DotaTV went down with the start of the Major event. Furthermore, the service was also unavailable in the opening matches of the Playoffs. The aforementioned Dota 2 analyst, Dmitry Kupriyanov, criticized Valve for such a disrespectful attitude towards the community of the game during one of the most important tournaments for this discipline. At the moment, the developers have already rolled out the errors, affecting the majority of their customer base.

Most of the time, if the DotaTV service goes down, you really need to wait for Valve to fix all the anomalies. However, some problems can also arise in your game’s native server. In that case, it is better to know the basic steps to get the system back on track as fast as possible.

Update the Game to the Latest Patch

The patch that fixes an error may already be out, so all you need to do is to restart Dota 2. Once you install the new patch, launch the game again and head into the “Watch” tab to see whether everything is working.

That said, keep in mind that The DotaTV services depend on the game’s native servers and can go down due to anomalies that can arise after patches. So, even though a new update is available to install but the system works with no bugs, it is better to wait for some time before updating the new patch content. To put it differently, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Wait for Developers to Fix a Problem

If you can’t seem to get DotaTV to work, check different forums because chances are that other players have problems spectating event matches inside the game’s client. If so, be sure Valve already knows about the problem and is working on this. We can only recommend you to watch the matches through YouTube or Twitch until the developers patch out all the errors.

Try to Restart your Router

Last but not least, if you can’t seem to get DotaTV to work, try to restart your router to make sure the problem has nothing to do with network inconsistencies on your side. By doing so, you will be assigned a new connection route that may have no previous errors.