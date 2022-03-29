All India Gaming Federation launches ‘AIGF Knowledge Series’; with its first edition in Meghalaya

Mumbai, March 29th, 2022: All India Gaming Federation, the apex industry body for the sunrise online gaming sector is all set to host “AIGF Knowledge Series”. Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma will grace the occasion with his presence as the Chief Guest and will deliver the inaugural address for the event. Other Ministers including Shri, James Sangma and key former and present bureaucrats will also attend the event and partake in the state -industry interactions.

The “AIGF Knowledge Series” is a cohesive module to spark up conversations and create awareness about the online skill gaming landscape. The series will be held in collaboration with different states in the country to foster insightful and riveting discussions across strategic gaming themes through panel discussions, fireside chats by various domain experts from the industry and gaming ecosystem.

The first leg of the “AIGF Knowledge Series” will begin in Meghalaya and continue to be hosted in various other states thereafter. This two-day virtual event’s theme is “Online Gaming Conclave – Meghalaya in Focus” and will bring focus on Meghalaya and the recent regulatory framework created by the state. It will comprise of a series of panel discussions on relevant themes and subjects pertaining to the online gaming industry and will feature domain experts from the bureaucracy, legal, regulatory, business, digital marketing, advertising and investor backgrounds.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation said, “We are delighted to embark upon this flagship series we have been longing to establish for a while. Our aim with this series is to begin insightful and riveting discussions across strategic gaming themes and also collaborate with key states in the future for greater outreach and awareness. We are excited for the series to set in motion with our first edition focusing on Meghalaya, considering the developments with regards to the online gaming landscape in the state and how it serves as a perfect example for the rest of the country in terms of legal landscape for online skill gaming.”

The event aims to bring together online gaming stakeholders including policy makers, operators, facilitators media, investors, game developers and start-ups. Apart from these several key current and former bureaucrats and domain experts will be present at the event and participate in discussions on important industry themes like “Importance & benefits of regulating this sunrise sector by State”, “Global best practices”, “Judicial Acceptance”, “Building efficiencies in the Gaming Ecosystem”, “Life Skills & Online Gaming” and many more.

“The Indian online gaming industry is at a cusp of transformation and poised to grow further. In 2021, India’s online gaming market had revenues of INR 136 billion ($1.80 billion) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 percent to INR 290 billion ($3.84 billion) in the next five years. This is a great time to discuss the various nuances of the industry and understand the potential of the industry at large. The recent government proposal to set up a task force for AVGC has also been a welcome move by the industry stakeholders and has given them a motivation to perform and deliver better. Hence with this workshop we aim to bring together expert perspectives and facilitate deliberations on emerging logistics trends and interventions.” He added.

The two-day event has been scheduled between IST 4pm – 7pm on both days, keeping in mind the international audience, who are keen to consider the developments in gaming in Meghalaya, as well as keep abreast with the pace this industry has set across India.