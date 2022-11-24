ALPHA & INFINITY.VX Ready to Represent MENA in Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Cairo, Egypt – Garena’s largest and most awaited tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS), is set to return this month! ALPHA & INFINITY.VX from the MENA region are set to start their journey in Thailand to compete at the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Play-ins and Finals happening this weekend from November 25 to 26 at 4pm! Both teams are set to battle it out and make the MENA region proud!

Support MENA Teams in the Play-ins and Finals stages

ALPHA, formerly known as All Stars Esports, will be the first seed team to represent the MENA region in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok. They qualified directly to the Grand Final of the FFWS after being crowned as the champion of the Free Fire Arab League (FFAL) Season 6. This World Series will also be their second straight appearance in the biggest stage of the global Free Fire esports tournament as they have previously participated in the FFWS 2022 Sentosa in May 2022.

The Algerian team INFINITY.VX will be the second team to compete in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok. Unlike the ALPHA team, INFINITY.VX which qualified as the Runner-Up of FFAL Season 6 will battle in the Play-Ins stage and secure the top 4 positions to advance and join the ALPHA team to represent the MENA region in the Finals stage. Their participation in the FFWS 2022 will be their first appearance in the World Series.

Fans can expect a weekend of gripping action as ALPHA and INFINITY.VX will join the world’s top teams battle in Thailand. Both ALPHA and INFINITY.VX now are ready for the challenge to leave their mark on the competition and make the MENA region proud.

FFWS 2022 Bangkok will be divided into two stages: the Play-ins and the Finals, with both comprising eight matches. The stages will alternate between the maps of Bermuda, Kalahari, Purgatory, and for the first time in the World Series, Alpine, which features an arctic biome remarkably different from the other 3 maps.

At the end of each round, the teams will receive points based on their ranking and elimination. For each elimination, the team will secure 1 point. If any team wins a BOOYAH!, the team will obtain 12 points, followed by 9 points for second place and 8 points for third. In case of a tie, the team with more BOOYAH!s wins the tie-breaker.

Attractive in-game rewards up for grabs this November

This World Series, stand a chance to win exciting rewards by participating in several in-game missions and activities. From now to December 1, 5 time-limited milestones await players on the special themed interface — FFWS: FIGHT AS ONE. Through a series of fun daily missions, players can collect FFWS tokens for unlocking these milestones, which will gift finishers with rewards such as a Fatal Rider Bundle, esports card boxes, as well as a chance to walk away with the campaign’s grand prize — Free Fire’s newest pet, Arvon!

The FFWS tokens can also be collected through competing in games — players can hunt for tokens scattered in the maps in the Battle Royale mode, or be awarded with tokens after completing matches in the Battle Royal or Clash Squad or Lone Wolf.

Avid Free Fire collectors can participate in the League Deck Collection event, where 12 limited-edition FFWS 2022 Bangkok esports cards, representing the different leagues and the World Series, are up for grabs. Upon collection of all 12 esports cards, players will obtain a Melee-Sickle, on top of a random reward box. Fans and players can also participate in the Popping Stars mini-game to snag a pickup truck as their reward, as well as a playtime event to earn tiered prizes.

The highly popular Pick’n Win event will also make a comeback this week. Before the Play-ins commence on November 26, fans around the world can be part of the FFWS 2022 Bangkok action by submitting their predictions for team rankings, the most lethal weapon used, as well as the ultimate FFWS 2022 Bangkok Champion. All participants of the voting will enjoy rewards regardless of their selection.

In addition to all that will be happening this weekend, fans and players can also tune in to a special music video, ‘Fight as One’. The upbeat World Series-inspired track seeks to pump up fans and players, while highlighting the tournament’s overarching concept of persevering against all odds and battling as one team. Catch a glimpse of Arvon, FFWS 2022 Bangkok’s official mascot, as he embarks on a special transformation journey in the music video!

Stay tuned to Garena Free Fire’s official social channels for more updates on the Free Fire World Series.

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai, previously known as App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile, in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.