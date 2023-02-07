Atlas brings its sportsbook to Slotegrator

Slotegrator has signed a distribution agreement with iGaming software provider Atlas. The developer’s sportsbook and esports solutions are now available for integration via APIgrator.

Slotegrator, an online casino and sportsbook software developer and aggregator, has partnered with software provider Atlas, bringing the developer’s high-performing sportsbook software to Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Atlas’ sportsbook has a range of betting products, including soccer, tennis, cricket, and many other sports. The sportsbook is available in more than 20 different languages, and offers attractive odds and customization options. Each game has an option to cancel the bet at any time and withdraw the stake.

Operators can fully customize the frontend and other settings in the backend. The frontend of the sportsbook is laid out in a block system, which allows the operator to localize the design easily depending on the region and language, as well as to add new blocks.

In addition, Atlas gives access to an innovative risk management module, which allows operators to secure the platform from fraudsters and bonus abusers. The system automatically detects users whose actions could potentially generate damages, and then flags these players. Subsequently, the operator can restrict or block them altogether.

The platform also has a detailed reporting module and many marketing tools. Operators can send users promo codes to increase deposits or other bonuses, as well as organize tournaments among players and use the Multi-Boost feature to get higher odds.