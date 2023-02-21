Aviatrix’s innovative crash game now available through Slotegrator

Software developer and aggregator Slotegrator has signed a distribution agreement with game developer Aviatrix. The studio’s pioneering crash game — as well as future titles — is now available for integration via APIgrator.

Aviatrix is a young developer that is already driving the next generation of iGaming. Despite the company’s youth, its contribution to the industry has already earned recognition, winning Binance Smart Chain’s Hackathon and the award for Unique Selling Point at SiGMA Balkans & CIS.



The studio offers a crash game with popular gameplay mechanics: the plane gains altitude, increasing the odds of winning until it explodes and the player loses. Aviatrix’s special feature is that gamers participate in the game using their own aircraft, which is actually an NFT, creating a unique NFT-based loyalty system.

Players uninterested in NFTs can immerse themselves in the basic version of the game without affecting the playing experience.

Players who own the NFT can participate in daily tournaments and draws for valuable prizes. Planes are unique in blockchain code sense, the more you play — the more experience you gain on a single plane, and then the more money you can win in daily tournaments. The plane is owned by the player, he will have a chance to sell, exchange, and transfer them to another casino.

More information about Aviatrix’s titles and solutions is available on the Slotegrator website.