Baazi Games ropes in Divyenndu as their new Social Media Baazigar

New Delhi: Baazi Games, an exciting platform for fantasy cricket and online-based gaming inclusive of Poker and Rummy has onboarded rising star Divyenndu as an integral part of their latest social media campaign. As a part of this association, Divyenndu will be seen endorsing Baazi Games’ superlative online gaming experiences across their three distinct verticals RummyBaazi.com, PokerBaazi.com and BalleBaazi.com while ravishing the viewers with his ever so charming personality and aura.

With the festival of colours, Holi approaching; and people coming to terms with the norms of the new normal and social distancing, Baazi Games, one of the most popular online gaming platforms, ensures to add some colour to everyone’s time at home.

Speaking on the association, Mr Varun Ganjoo – Co-founder & Marketing Director of Baazi Games, – said, “The online gaming industry has grown manifold as users latched on to online gaming platforms in the absence of other entertainment options. Ever since we started, our aim at Baazi Games has always been to reach out and connect with a larger audience by putting our best foot forward as we widen our product portfolio. Our association with the dedicated and multifaceted actor, Divyenndu is another step in that direction. We are extremely delighted to bring him on board. This collaboration is special because apart from being the latest youth icon which makes him relatable, he has expressed an interest in online gaming. We are happy that our association will drive us to build and maintain a relationship with the audience as we create engaging, entertaining, and relatable content tailored to them.”

Talking about his association, Divyenndu said, “I am really excited to have come across this opportunity to associate with a platform that excites the audience, challenges them and provides more avenues to display their talent alongside offering them rewards for it. We have been experiencing a difficult time because of the pandemic and especially during these times, all the three platforms of Baazi Games were and are continuing to be a complete source of entertainment. The brand ideology resonates perfectly with my passion to connect with more people and play together even in a virtual setting.”

As a youth-oriented platform, Baazi Games keeps the spark alive by engaging with the audience continuously and bringing in interesting campaigns that connect with them. Last year, PokerBaazi.com associated with stand up comedians and young icons such as Sapan Verma, Aakash Gupta and many more for their PokerJokerFaceChallenge to add some light fun to the festive celebrations. Baazi Games as a platform, through its various campaigns, has catered to the passion points of the youth through various genres such as comedy and music. The T20 anthem attributed to the IPL 2020 season capitalized on the attachment and love the youth had for cricket as they encouraged the potential users to engage and join the platform of BalleBaazi.com. The anthem was also added to the Roposo platform in an attempt to build a relationship with the youth as users get an opportunity to showcase their enthusiasm for the IPL by using this feature and the hashtag #DumHaiTohYahanKhel.

Baazi Games has seen a huge upsurge in its user base for FY19-20 and is also projecting similar growth numbers for 2021. It has gradually gained momentum and has cemented its foothold within the industry. The growth in their user base from 1 Million in FY19 skyrocketed to over 7.5 Million in FY20, which is another testament to their success. Baazi Games aims to improve the gaming experience for its users, and its achievements, making it a desirable gaming platform.