BalleBaazi and Mad About Sports Join Hands to launch Fantasy Cricket Masterclass

New Delhi, April 28, 2022: BalleBaazi.com, one of the leading Fantasy Gaming platforms from the house of Baazi Games, has expanded its offering in collaboration with Mad About Sports introducing one of its kind BalleBaazi Fantasy Cricket Masterclass by the former Indian Batsman and Tamil Nadu legend Subramaniam Badrinath. The masterclass has 6 short, easy & simple lessons that will make the aspiring players a fantasy cricket experts in just 20 minutes.

With an aim to provide better skills and knowledge to the fantasy cricket lovers and provide the needed launchpad to the first-time fantasy cricket players, BalleBaazi has come up with this unique Masterclass in Hindi, enabling the course to reach out to a wide array of audiences. The masterclass is an easy and simple way to help budding players familiarize themselves and master game through six key lessons – basics of fantasy cricket, player cancellation – how to make chosen players complement each other in the team rather than cancel each other, how to choose players to suit different pitches, tips and tricks to get top ranks across all leagues, hacks to become a pro at the game and bankroll management.

“Fantasy cricket has been growing in India and it gives us immense pleasure to provide budding players a platform where they can learn from one of the best in the business and sharpen their skills. With this collaboration, we are positive that it will be the stepping stone towards understanding the science of fantasy cricket and sports at large at a community level in a structured manner. The course is meant to showcase the latent potential of fantasy cricket and enable the fans to actualize their knowledge of the game into tangible outcomes,” said Puneet Dua, Chief Innovation Officer, BalleBaazi.com. Speaking about the collaboration Aditya Goenka, Mad About Sports, Founder and CEO said, “Amazing work by team BalleBaazi on creating a crisp and to the point course on Fantasy Cricket with an ex-cricketer itself. The way they’ve explained it would really help fantasy players to excel in this in the current IPL season. Since this resonates with how we want to help people at Mad About Sports, we are glad to partner with them and help educate people on Fantasy at the lowest possible cost.”

Upon completing the course the applicant will get a certificate signed by S. Badrinath.