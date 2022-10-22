Bhaichung Bhutia comes onboard as the Chief Mentor of Extramarks Youth football Championship, in partnership with Arsenal FC

Mumbai, October 22, 2022 –Extramarks, a leading global provider of new-age digital learning solutions, today announced their association with the torchbearer of the Indian Football Team, Bhaichung Bhutia as the Chief Mentor of their Youth Football Championship. With a focus on empowering students and bringing focus on holistic education, Extramarks, last month, announced the launch of India’s first-ever interschool football tournament that will be played across 20+ cities in two exciting phases. The finalists will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play the final match at Emirates Stadium in London.

Bhaichung Bhutia is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the Indian Football Team in the international arena. Known as the “Sikkimese Sniper” because of his skill with the ball and scoring prowess, he has achieved greatness throughout his playing days, winning the 2005 SAFF Cup and making the 2003 Afro Asian Games finals. Beginning at a young age, he has led the Indian football team for the longest time and has a record of 42 goals in 107 games for his country. He has played for teams including Bury, Perak, and Selangor in the Malaysian and English leagues which make him revered throughout the country as an inspirational icon. His desire for goals loves for the game and in the past few years- taken on the role of mentoring and nurturing young football talent through Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools functioning in 20 cities across India.

As a mentor to young football players, Bhaichung employs a mix of high-intensity training techniques and a scientifically designed curriculum to give training sessions that guarantee each player develops the required abilities in technical, tactical, physical, psychological, and social aspects. This has helped him establish himself as a legend in Indian football.

Through this alliance, he will also offer structured guidance and expertise for young participants to navigate during the tournament. The legend will function as a mentor to football enthusiasts competing, and the winning team will receive signed merchandise and a chance to meet and greet Bhaichung in London and India. With this annual association, Extramarks is aiming to create a significant and profound impact on the contemporary educational system by potentially incorporating sports into a comprehensive educational program.

“I have always believed that sports have the power to bring people together while also imparting invaluable lessons that can benefit people from all walks of life. My goal has always been to motivate young girls and boys to be the pre-eminent versions of themselves by imparting what I have learned from the game to them. Extramarks’s commitment to holistic learning via sports blends in with my vision of nurturing young girls and boys to be the best version of themselves outside of the classroom. I am looking forward to mentoring and sharing my experiences with the participants through this association. I encourage schools to register for this one-of-a-kind experience,” said Bhaichung Bhutia, Former Captain of, the Indian Football Team. “Our goal in collaborating with a legend like Bhaichung Bhutia is to lead by example. Bhaichung started his football journey when he was very young and is a stellar example of how learning, consistency, and discipline play an important role in holistic development for young children. His presence in the tournament will bring in not just expert guidance but also knowledge sharing and a passion for the game, like none other. We are committed to creating unmatched learning experiences for our audiences and this association is one such way to being the very best to the helm.” said Neha Mishra, Vice President – Of marketing (Brand Experiences), at Extramarks Education. “We are working on developing a more comprehensive and holistic learning association with him aiming to strengthen ties with our 10,000+ school network, paving the route for additional students and educators to utilize our platform and experience from the finest interdisciplinary learning that we offer.” Neha Mishra added

Extramarks is developing deeper holistic-learning integration with Bhaichung in the sports learning category. Participants also can enjoy a sports learning session led by an Arsenal FC representative through the online course of events. One of the cornerstones of Extramarks’ philosophy is holistic learning with a vision to bring together school teams from across the country to play the A-game and realize their ultimate football dream while exchanging experiences and learning on the field.