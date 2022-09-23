Bhilwara Kings All Set For Their Third Match in the Legends League

New Delhi, September 23, 2022: Irrespective of the inclement weather, Bhilwara Kings are all geared up for their third encounter in the Legends League Cricket tournament against India Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi this Saturday.
Bhilwara Kings have so far won against Manipal Tigers in their first match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and lost their second game against India Capitals at the same venue and stand third on the points table. The team is preparing in earnest for their second fixture against India Capitals at a venue known for its high scoring results.
Riju Jhunjhunwala, owners of LNJ Bhilwara Kings commented “We are keeping our fingers crossed that rain does not play spoilsport and the audience in Delhi gets to watch a thrilling game of cricket. The team has been training together and I am confident that we will deliver a performance to remember in the National capital.”
Irfan Pathan, Captain, Bhilwara LNJ Kings commented “The players are bonding well with each other after the first two games. Yusuf and Fidel Edwards have done a good job so far and the team is all set for our third fixture.
Hopefully we have learnt our lessons from the last game and will give our best in the match irrespective of the weather conditions.”