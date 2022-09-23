Bhilwara Kings All Set For Their Third Match in the Legends League

New Delhi, September 23, 2022: Irrespective of the inclement weather, Bhilwara Kings are all geared up for their third encounter in the Legends League Cricket tournament against India Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi this Saturday.

Bhilwara Kings have so far won against Manipal Tigers in their first match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and lost their second game against India Capitals at the same venue and stand third on the points table. The team is preparing in earnest for their second fixture against India Capitals at a venue known for its high scoring results.