Biggest Ipl Rivalries Take Center Stage As Fans Gear Up To Watch High Octane Action On Star Sports

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023, is gearing up for the highly anticipated ‘Rivalry Week’, from 6th to 13th May 2023. The rivalry week promises to deliver some of the most intense and exciting matches with the greatest rivals in the history of IPL facing off against each other in some encounters and the biggest teams from the North coming up against the Herculean teams from the South among others. All teams are still within reach of the playoffs spot, making this edition one of the most closely fought contests in the 15 years of the tournament.

The rivalry week kick-starts on May 6th with one of ‘Greatest Rivalries’ as MS Dhoni’s CSK look to dominate Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk stadium. Of all the clashes in the history of the IPL, there has never been a match that draws as much attention and drama as the clash between the two undisputed heavyweights of the league. Furthermore, in a ‘Clash of the Icons’, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will face off in an epic clash on May 9th as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Memories of Mitchell Starc and Kieron Pollard going at each other or the bragging rights between two of India’s biggest stars – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – bring out the best between the two sides.

Speaking on the excitement of ‘Greatest Rivalry’ between MI and CSK, Sanjay Manjrekar said “Rohit is a calm captain, makes those changes well and utilises his resources but a big difference between him and MS Dhoni is that Rohit has always had a strong team on paper and full of match-winners. While Dhoni has delivered with whatever resources and players he had at his disposal.”

The essence of ‘Rivalry Week’ will further witness Delhi Capitals lock horns with RCB on May 6th in a fervent contest with scores to be settled between the two teams. Delhi Capitals will also have to contend with another stalwart from the South – Chennai Super Kings as they visit Chepauk Stadium on May 10th, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rajasthan Royals on May 7th in matches that will epitomize the rivalries between teams from the two halves of the country.

Much to the excitement of fans, friendships will be forgotten on the field as the protégé Hardik Pandya returns to Wankhede in new colours in an explosive match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on May 12th. Additionally, emotions will be at an all-time high as Hardik also faces his elder brother Krunal Pandya when Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 7th. To add the all-important Bollywood flavor to the ‘Rivalry Week’, Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings will take on SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders in what promises to be a clash between the Bollywood greats.