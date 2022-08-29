BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022 Teams And Dates

From August 19 to 28, a total of the best 12 CS:GO teams will compete in the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups for the opportunity to get a seed for the Fall Final, the large amount of 5,100 BLAST Premier points, and $177,500 in prize money.

Being the first major event after the player break, Fall Groups is the test for the squads that have made changes during the summer. However, it is worth noting that there is not a single winner in this contest. Based on its results, the top six teams will move directly to the Fall Finals, while the rest will get to the Fall Showdown. And it is necessary to explain the format of the tournament.

Three Stages of the Fall Groups

This weekend there is a CS:GO binge, commencing on August 19 with the Groups. After the end of each group, there will be a break of a few days before the Playoffs. Here are the dates for the stages:

Group Stage: August 19 to 21

August 19 to 21 Play-In Stage: August 25 to 27

August 25 to 27 Last Chance Stage: August 28

In the first division of the tournament, the best 12 teams are divided into three groups to compete in a three double-elimination bracket, respectively. All matches of the Group Stage are at the Best of 1. At the end of each group, all the 12 squads will advance to the next phase of the contest – the Play-In.

The winners from each group will receive seed in the final matches of the next stage. The second-placed teams will get to the Semifinals of the Play-In, while the rest of the clubs will have to start from the first round of the qualifiers.

This whole phase will be played in the Best of 3. According to the results of the Play-In, the top three teams will be held at the Blast Premier Fall Finals 2022. The rest will get to the last stage of the Blast Fall Groups – the Last Chance. Based on the results of the final phase, three more participants of the Fall Finals and three more teams of the Fall Showdown will be defined.

During this action-packed CS:GO weekend, you can not only enjoy games but also place bets without any risk at the gg205.bet website! In honor of the BLAST Premier, this platform offers bet insurance for anyone who will follow some simple rules. So, don’t miss out on this risk-free promotion: follow the link above to know all the bonus terms. And below, you can find the most favorite teams on the Groups Stage to place your wager on.

Three Groups: Predictions

Due to several factors, including the player break, multiple signings, and Bo1 matches, the chances are that we will see unexpected results in the Group Stage of the event. However, we will try to highlight some favored teams in each group, providing our chances and shedding some light on their performances.

Group A

On August 19, Group A will be made up of Team Vitality, OG, Astralis, and NiP. Even though it is difficult to predict this equal group, it seems that OG leaves with an advantage after arriving here with a new rating for IEM Rio Europe RMR and the modification in the Vitality’s roster with the arrival of Lotan “Spinx” Giladi from ENCE. The Israeli player may need his moment to adapt with his new teammates. Although they are in good shape, OG is superior to paper.

As for the second match, Ninjas in Pyjamas has an advantage over Astralis in the Bo1 series. Even though the Danish organization is ahead of its rival in the regular series, the disappointing performance of the last few days that ended up losing Major RMR for the team, made us think that Astralis will not start the tournament well.

Group B

This group is composed of NaVi, Complexity Gaming, G2, and Liquid. The Ukrainian organization has confirmed that s1mple will skip the Group Stage of the tournament for personal reasons. In this regard, the team will play with the stand-in Daniil “Headtr1ck” Valitov. Of course, the absence of the big star could affect the match results of the Groups.

On the other hand, Complexity has left good feelings with the arrival of Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli. In addition, the team has a winning streak of four games. That said, it is very difficult for them to keep it against the CIS giants.

After saying goodbye to Aleksib and JACKZ, G2 Esports signed jks and HooXi from IGL. The new list will make its debut against Liquid. The European club will need weeks to start carburizing, but the chances are that they leave good feelings in this matchup.

Group C

Finally, FaZe, EG, Heroic, and BIG close Group C. After the impressive performance at the first half of 2022, Finn “karrigan” Andersen and his teammates are the clear favorites to lead the group. Their first opponent is Evil Geniuses, which went through a renovation by signing neaLaN and HexT on the roster.

The same did the German organization with k1to. Heroic quintet, on the other hand, hasn’t changed during the summer break. Thus, the Danish team needs to show that they have done homework during the summer and really improved with the arrival of Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard in June.