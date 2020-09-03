Blitz Poker announces INR 10 Crore guaranteed Grand Poker Series

National, 3rd September 2020: BLITZPOKER, Dan Bilzerian’s official poker room, is all set to hold the Grand Poker Series (GPS) with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 10 Crore. The Grand Poker Series (GPS) is scheduled from 3rd September 2020 to 13th September 2020. The GPS will have over 50 thrilling events throughout the series, with buy-in starting from INR 77.

Fueling the excitement further, the Grand Poker Series will also feature GPS The Millionaire Event with a GTD of INR 1 Crore, the participation for this will start from 6th September 2020. The tournament format is Texas Hold’em and players of all skill levels are welcome to participate in GPS. To participate in the GPS, players will have to register on www.blitzpoker.com.

Commenting on the launch of BLITZPOKER’s Grand Poker Series in India, Internet sensation and Instagram royalty, Dan Bilzerian said, “The Grand Poker Series is where all the excitement begins. With a prize pool of INR 10 Crore guaranteed, the Grand Poker Series provides an exciting opportunity for all poker players in India to be a part of one of the largest poker series in the country. When we launched BLITZPOKER in India, we promised tournaments with massive prize pools, and The Grand Poker Series is fulfilling our word to the Indian Poker players.”

Key highlights of the Grand Poker Series:

• Grand Poker series offers INR 10 crore guaranteed (GTD) in the prize pool.

• The Series will feature an INR 2 crore GTD main event starting on 11th September 2020.

• The Series also features INR 1 crore GTD Millionaire main event. The First event will start on 6th September 2020

• 20 lakh in leaderboard giveaway to the top players on the leaderboard

• Low cost buy-in starting at INR 77 only

• A gift hamper from BLITZPOKER for all tournament winners

BLITZPOKER has been an instant hit with poker players across India since its launch on 10th August 2020. The app allows players to earn real cash with zero to minimum deposit amount. BLITZPOKER has their support team available on call, chat, email and social media to solve all player queries to ensure smooth gameplay and hassle free cash outs/deposits.

To know more about the terms and conditions of the Grand Poker Series, please visit www.blitzpoker.com and follow @blitzpokerofficial on Instagram.