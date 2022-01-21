Breathtaking Getaways In Goa : 5 Best Instagrammable Places To Visit

The definition of traveling has evolved over the years. Tourists today are soaking in all the aspects of travelling right from the opulent stays, delicacies the place provides, touristy spots in the vicinity and the overall memories they carry back home. Goa has been one of the most favourite tourist destinations for all. The options to stay in the city have gotten a lot better with the addition of several impressive new hotels and resorts. From a refurbished 17th century Jesuit convent to private villas perched high above crystal clear waters, these new hospitality properties are ready to welcome guests with open arms.

The below mentioned places are ideal for a great combination of the chill and warmth of winter in Goa.

Deltin Royale

Deltin Royale, Asia’s largest gaming and entertainment destination, offers an incredible gaming experience, as well as live entertainment and buffet meals.

It is one of the most luxurious places to visit during this time of the year as they have a blend of gaming and entertainment. Deltin Royale holds close to 1000 gaming spectacular facilities that leaves guests with a remarkable gaming experience. This holiday season, experience live entertainment lined up with a spectacular fun gaming along with a lot more captivating experiences at Deltin Life. Deltin Royale is an apt escape from the harsh cold winter climate and experiencing lip smacking food and trying hands on experience with plethora of games in Goa.

For more details, please reach out to www.deltin.com

The Leela Goa

The Leela in Goa, set amidst lagoons, combines the brand’s renowned opulence and elegance with South Goa’s natural beauty and Portuguese legacy.

It is one of the finest and oldest beachfront hotels in the world, and it is a popular winter destination in Goa. Relax at this luxurious resort surrounded by lush flora and beautiful lakes on 75 acres. The Leela is ideal for those seeking to detox amid sea waves, and soak up some sun to beat the cold winter with it’s spacious with airy rooms that have balconies with views of a winding river and the Arabian Sea. It is an exceptional region to be at The Leela to feel the warmth in the winter days. For more details, please reach out to www.theleela.com

Hilton Goa

Hilton Goa is a tranquil retreat amid Goa’s coastal landscape. The resort offers unparalleled luxury and the property turn into a winter wonderland during this holiday season.

Designed to meet every need of leisure and comfort, this is one of Goa’s finest hotels. The unparalleled splendour of this place in addition to the close proximity of famous areas like Candolim Beach and Panaji Town is also another reason why it’s everyone’s favourite. Given its year-round pleasant weather, the place makes for a perfect winter destination. For more details, please reach out to www.hilton.com

Old Goa

Old Goa is a historical place that has a vast array of tourist attractions to explore. Some of the most notable things to do in Old Goa are Heritage walks, visiting cathedrals and chapels, explore the town on cycle tours, water sports, kayaking, museums, and forts.

Old Goa is one of the most beautiful location in Goa. It is a popular destination amongst tourists to visit anytime round the year because of its old-world charm. The Church of St. Francis of Assisi is one of the main attractions, where visitors from across the globe visit as Old Goa is a bonanza for those interested in history, art, culture and atmosphere. A midnight service mass is one of the best experiences here. The Basilica of Bom Jesus and the Immaculate Conception Church, are other iconic churches in Goa. Old Goa is undoubtedly one of the best places to rejoice some old-world charm to feel the warmth in winter.

Deltin JAQK

This is yet another promising and entertaining destination by Deltin in Goa. Deltin JAQK is a distinct premium experience with elegant suites, outstanding gaming rooms, exclusive lounges, and ultra-relaxing spa treatments. Deltin JAQK is a gamers’ paradise as it has live entertainment and buffet food to ensure that your vacay is one to remember! Furthermore, it promises a wonderful mix of entertainment and hospitality, showcasing luxury and cutting-edge lifestyles that rival the greatest in the world. The experience amalgamated with delicious food and fun gaming is a perfect winter destination and a must-visit place in Goa. For more details, please reach out to www.deltin.com