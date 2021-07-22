Cheer for the Indian Olympics contingent with News18 India’s Jeeto India

New Delhi: Amidst the global pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will be like no other with sombre celebrations and no spectators. Committed to bring all the major world events for their viewers, News18 India has announced Jeeto India, special programming capturing all the action and updates right from the ground zero. The programming aims to build up the excitement and cheer the country’s athletes as they compete at the biggest global stage. Incidentally India has sent its largest contingent ever to the Olympics this time.

On July 23, News18 India will telecast a live preview show with eminent sports persons, journalists and experts who will share insights on the events featuring Indian athletes and their chances of winning at the Games. Hosted by News18 India’s top anchors Anand Narasimhan and Amrit Anand, the show will also feature renowned personalities such as Sakshi Malik, Yogeshwer Dutt, Malay Nirav to name a few. Further, each day through the course of the competition, the programming will bring news on performance of the athletes, their journey and other records being created at the biggest sporting event in the world.

Watch Jeeto India 3: 30 PM Onwards on 23rd July and daily special coverage from 24th July onwards only on News18 India