Chemin Esports assigns communications mandate to Mavcomm Consulting

New Delhi, March 2022: Chemin Esports, one of India’s leading esports organizations has assigned its communications mandate to Mavcomm Consulting, an integrated communications consulting firm working with some of the top global and Indian brands. The mandate involves the positioning of the pivotal role that Chemin esports plays in enhancing the esports eco-system of India even as it helps talented esports athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing them a platform to build and advance their careers. The mandate will also emphasize on furthering the awareness levels of esports in the country.

Commenting on the mandate, Ishan Verma, Founder, and Director of Chemin Esports and a passionate player himself, said, “esports is still at a nascent stage in India and the awareness levels of the tremendous potential that the domain offers is low. Our objective is to go beyond the positioning of Chemin esports itself into the evangelization of esports in the country. Our dream is to win medals for India in esports in some of the most challenging global esports tournaments. We have found a strong partner in Mavcomm Consulting who bring a sound knowledge of the esports sector and understood the Chemin esports ethos perfectly.”

Elaborating on Chemin esports vision, Diptanshu Saini, Managing Director at Chemin says, “We intend to educate the audiences in India about the important role that esports can play in offering a whole new career option to not only players but the supporting eco-system right from individuals such as Coaches and Team managers up to streaming organizations and tournament organisers. The awareness campaigns to be planned and managed by Mavcomm Consulting will help in telling the esports story to the right stakeholders.”

Anand Mahesh Talari, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Mavcomm Consulting said, “We are excited to work in this exciting sector with the young and dynamic team of Chemin esports. With the emphasis of the Government of India in growing the esports segment in India and the recent announcements on the AVGC council, we are confident that esports will be one of the leading growth sectors of the country, and Chemin esports will play a crucial role in developing this sector in the country. They have made a significant mark in a short time frame already and we are sure that they are in for substantial growth with their focus across the touchpoints of esports such as building and training different rosters of teams across a variety of games at different platforms, talent incubation, content creation, and community tournaments. Mavcomm Consulting is personally invested in the esports domain and the emerging Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies which will potentially change the world.”