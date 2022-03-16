CrazyLabs and Game Refinery Launch a New Mobile Advertising Challenge for Hyper-Casual Mobile Game Developers

New Delhi, March 16, 2022 – GameRefinery, a Liftoff company, and CrazyLabs are launching a new mobile advertising challenge for hyper–casual mobile game developers today, with a 55% revenue share and up to $35,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

The Crazy Hyper Challenge invites developers to test their hyper–casual games inside the CLIK Dashboard, CrazyLabs‘ self-serve platform for game testing and usage monitoring.

The CLIK Dashboard offers maximum transparency for developers, allowing them to test their games and track the results from Facebook, TikTok and Snap. Using the CLIK Dashboard, studios can control their entire game testing process and get full data access along with ongoing feedback from CrazyLabs’ hyper–casual experts.

The CLIK Dashboard works by first testing the marketability of games to better understand whether players want to play them and then testing retention rates to see if players come back the day after to play again. Game developers must pass both CPI (the marketability test) and D1 (the retention test) to be eligible for the prizes, which include:

55% revenue share

$35,000 for CPI ⩽$0.2 Facebook; D1 32%

$30,000 for CPI ⩽$0.25 Facebook; D1 32%

$25,000 for CPI ⩽$0.30 Facebook; CPI ⩽ $0.12 TikTok; D1 32%

Studios can submit as many tests as they like and there is no limit on the number of games they can submit. The first 40 studios to pass CrazyLabs’ CPI+D1 tests will also get 90 days of free usage of GameRefinery’s SaaS tools for market research and game analysis. The challenge is already available and mobile game developers are invited to apply.

“2021 has seen an astronomical rise in hyper–casual mobile games, and the market has become even more competitive and saturated,” said Shai Sasson, Head of Publishing at CrazyLabs. “Now, more than ever, studios need a publisher that provides the right toolkit and dedicated team to help them better ideate, prototype, test and analyse the game data, in real-time and with full transparency”.

All developers who apply for CrazyLabs’ Crazy Hyper Challenge will also receive GameRefinery’s Visual Mind playbook. This mobile advertising handbook has been created to help mobile developers create A-list video ads and pass the benchmarks on their way to releasing a profitable game.

To apply for the Crazy Hyper Challenge, mobile game developers can visit: https://bit.ly/ CrazyHyperChallenge

About GameRefinery

GameRefinery, a Liftoff company, is the leading provider of feature-level data in the mobile games market, with an ever-growing database covering hundreds of thousands of games. GameRefinery’s customers include leading mobile games companies such as Zynga, Wargaming, King, and FunPlus.

The GameRefinery platform uses unique algorithms and a team of expert analysts to help developers, investors, and publishers delve into the very building blocks of mobile games to uncover the drivers behind success, to understand why games are successful, and how to achieve the same from pre-production to LiveOps.

About CrazyLabs

CrazyLabs is a Top casual & hyper–casual mobile games developer & publisher, with over five billion downloads for games like “Multi Maze 3D”, “Phone Case DIY”, “Acrylic Nails”, “Tie Dye”, “AMAZE” and many more. CrazyLabs has offices in Israel, China, Macedonia, Germany and Ukraine, and has hyper–casual gaming hubs in India, Turkey, Serbia, Israel and South Africa.