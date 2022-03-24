Crazylabs announces to invest over $1 million to support game developers in India

New Delhi, March 2022: After the successful completion of the first batch of the CrazyHubs accelerators in Hyderabad and Mumbai, CrazyLabs has announced an investment of over $1 million in the Indian game development industry, ahead of the launch of the next batch in June.

The CrazyHubs accelerators, where teams are mentored and trained in the business of hyper-casual game development and publishing, have successfully completed two batches and have incubated 15 hyper-casual game development studios so far. The program continues with the next batch scheduled to kick off in June, with registrations already open at this link.

CrazyLabs’ recent acquisition of Firescore Interactive signaled the beginning of an expansion into the Indian market. The CrazyHubs in Hyderabad and Mumbai have provided a unique opportunity to aspiring game developers. The 4-month program offers a fun and inspiring work environment, a dedicated office space, professional training in the field of hyper-casual games as well as hands-on guidance from senior executives, and mentorship sessions from industry experts. All graduates receive a completion certificate – The CrazyHubs Diploma. All members receive a monthly payment for the duration of the program and a profit share plan for hit games developed within the program time period.

Applicants are required to have a desire to get into hyper-casual mobile game development. Teams who apply must include at least 1 Unity developer, and are requested to share their portfolio and submit a home assignment (for non-commercial purposes) as part of the application process. All participants must be based in India, and willing and able to join the program for 4 full months, with the option to extend for an additional 2 months.