CS:GO | Pick’em Challenge: How To Play And Get Diamond Status

With less than two weeks to go before the IEM Rio Major 2022, it is high time to start placing your picks for the contest, following Valve’s release of the viewer pass on October 21, along with the team and player autograph stickers for the upcoming Major event.

For all the owners of the viewer pass, it’s another chance to play the most popular prediction contest in the shooter, the Pick’Em Challenge. Correctly predict which teams advance through each stage of the Major (Challenger, Legends, and Champions) and upgrade your commemorative event coin to Silver, then Gold, and then Diamond statuses.

How to Play the Pick’em Challenge

To take part in the challenge, you need to purchase a viewer pass and activate it in-game at first. Once it’s done, perform the following actions:

Head to the Pick’em Challengers Stage page. Drag the team logo for the team you expect to advance undefeated. Drag the team logo for the team you expect to eliminate without winning. Choose seven more teams you expect to advance from the stage. Click on the green right-handed “Update Picks” to confirm your predictions.

Out of the first two stages of the tournament, you need to make nine predictions: one team that will come out with a score of 3-0, another one that will be eliminated 0-3 and seven more participants that will go to the next stage. To successfully complete each stage, you need to guess five out of nine outcomes. As for the Playoffs, it is necessary to correctly guess the grid, including at least two Quarterfinals, one Semifinal and the Grand Final.

Challengers Stage Predictions & Suggestions

Once you know how the Pick’em Challenge works, you may be wondering which teams can be a great selection for the first stage of the upcoming Major event. Usually, making the pick on a team who will advance undefeated can be a bit difficult since missing this selection could mean missing out on both your 3-0 pick and one of your seven ones to advance from the Challengers stage.

As a result, people tend to overthink and decide not to use their 3-0 pick on a participant that is all but guaranteed to move to the next phase of the contest. According to HLTV world rankings, there are five squads from the Challengers Stage that have been ranked in the top 10 since October 21 (the release of the viewer pass). These are Team Vitality, Cloud9, Outsiders, FURIA, and MOUZ, which should probably be in your selections to advance, and one of them should probably be your 3-0 pick.

When it comes to your 0-3 pick, a safe bet would be to pick either Greyhound or IHC Esports, one of the two teams from the Asia regional qualifiers. They just don’t have the consistent experience against top Western squads to be considered as an option that goes through the first stage of the event.